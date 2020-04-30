Left Menu
Development News Edition

India has 'gone quite ahead' to win war against COVID-19: Health Minister

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2020 16:19 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 15:47 IST
India has 'gone quite ahead' to win war against COVID-19: Health Minister
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday said India is doing better compared to other countries on all parameters in its fight against COVID-19 and should be able to win this decisive war in the coming few weeks. While virtually interacting with civil society organizations (CSOs) and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) on COVID-19 issues at an event organized by Niti Aayog, Vardhan said such organizations have been working tirelessly to ensure essential resources reach the last mile. Talking about India's preparations and their results, the minister said, "We have gone quite ahead towards winning this war against COVID-19." He added that the country has done better on "all our parameters" compared to the rest of the world. "And I am sure in the coming few weeks, we should be able to win the decisive war against COVID-19," the minister claimed.

The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and the Department of Biotechnology are doing genetic sequencing of coronavirus at 1,000 places, he said, adding, "We have half a dozen vaccine candidates, four of them are in a significantly advanced stage." The health minister also informed that every day the country is manufacturing 1.5 lakh personal protective equipment in the country. He said in May, "we will have good indigenous production of good quality anti-body test kits and also kits for detection of coronavirus". About challenges ahead as the Centre relaxes curbs on movement of stranded migrant workers, he said there will be requirements of lots of help from NGOs to reorganize migrant laborers again in their home towns as there could be some resistance in the society when they go back.

Until now, nine lakh people are under community surveillance, the minister said adding that it was a huge operation undertaken in the last three months. The death toll due to the coronavirus pandemic rose to 1,074 and the number of infection cases climbed to 33,050 in the country on Thursday, according to the Union Health Ministry.

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

USAID to provide additional assistance worth USD 3 mn to India to fight COVID-19

The United States government, through the its Agency for International Development USAID, has announced an additional assistance of USD 3 million to India to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. In coordination with the Government of India, U...

Fellaini lends struggling Standard Liege 3 million euros: report

Marouane Fellaini will lend his former club Standard Liege three million euros 3.26 million to help them through the coronavirus crisis, Belgian media reported on Thursday. The former Everton and Manchester United midfielder, who now plays ...

Due to curbs, Rishi's body taken to crematorium from hospital

In view of the coronavirus- enforced lockdown, the mortal remains of Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor were taken to crematorium straight from the hospital where he died on Thursday morning, said an official. Kapoor 67, who was suffering from ca...

Former Man Utd star Cole starts kidney research fund

Former Manchester United striker Andy Cole has started a research fund to help improve kidney transplants and patient wellbeing following his own battle against kidney failure. Cole, who won multiple trophies under Alex Ferguson at Old Traf...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020