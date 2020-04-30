Spot gold markets remain shut due to countrywide lockdown: HDFC Securities

Spot gold markets remain shut due to countrywide lockdown: HDFC SecuritiesPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2020 16:45 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 16:45 IST
Spot gold markets remained shut on Thursday due to countrywide lockdown to prevent spreading of COVID-19 virus infections, according to HDFC Securities
In the international market, gold was trading higher at USD 1,716 per ounce and silver at USD 15.32 per ounce
"Gold prices gained on Thursday on weaker dollar," it said.
- READ MORE ON:
- HDFC Securities