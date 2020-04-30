Left Menu
Development News Edition

MEIL gets nod for oil, gas exploration in Gujarat

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 30-04-2020 17:10 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 17:10 IST
MEIL gets nod for oil, gas exploration in Gujarat

Hyderabad, Apr 30 (PTI): City-based Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd (MEIL) has got the green signal for onshore exploration, development and production of an oil and gas field in Gujarat. A committee under the environmental ministry has given the go-ahead to MEIL.

At a meeting of the Environmental Appraisal Committee (EAC) under the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate change, MEIL sought clearance to develop the oil and gas block spread in Patan and Mehsana districts of Gujarat. After deliberations, we recommended the project for grant of environmental clearance subject to submission of conservation plan for schedule I species to the chief wildlife warden. We have also recommended specific terms and conditions," the EAC said.

According to the Environmental Impact Assessment report submitted by the MEIL to the Ministry, the investment would involve USD 10 million for three wells. There are no national parks, wildlife sanctuaries, biosphere reserves, tiger/elephant reserves, and wildlife corridors within 10 km distance from the block area. Narmada Canal and Khari River are passing through the study area and according to MEIL, there is no forest land involved in this activity, it was submitted at the meeting of the EAC.

On completion of the project, necessary measures shall be taken for safe plugging of wells with secured enclosures to restore the drilling site to the original condition, the EAC said as one of the conditions for the environmental clearance. In 2018, MEIL said it had bagged two mega off-shore oil fields in Gujarat and Assam. The Khambel Oil Field is in Khambe Basin located on the west coast of Gujarat and Lakshmi Zen Oil Field is at the North Eastern Arcan Basin in Assam.

A senior official of the company then said MEIL would invest aboutUSD 100 million in the fields, to be raised from internal accruals. The company estimated that the Khambel Oil Field would provide life-time production with a production target of 3.70 lakh barrelsof crude oil and 1.3 lakh cubic meters of gas every day from the field.

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

Crash Landing on You Season 2 likely to get official release date in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Bodies found in unrefrigerated trucks in New York during COVID-19 pandemicThe city of New York delivered a freezer truck to a funeral home on Wednesday after it was found to be stor...

Misinformation ruins lives, UK fact-checker says

Internet and media companies should do more to tackle the spread of misinformation in Britain as falsehoods abound during the coronavirus pandemic, fact-checking organisation Full Fact said in a report on Thursday. Bad information ruins liv...

Centre's guidelines on movement of migrant workers to be strictly followed: MHA

All states and union territories UTs will have to strictly follow the home ministrys latest guidelines allowing cross-country movement of stranded migrant workers, students and pilgrims during the ongoing lockdown, a senior official said on...

British Airways plans to cut pilot numbers by a quarter -letter

British Airways is seeking to cut pilot numbers by a quarter as it slashes costs to weather the coronavirus crisis, according to a letter sent to union leaders and seen by Reuters. Under the plan, BA would cut 1,130 captain and co-pilot job...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020