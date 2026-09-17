Gujarat CM Leads Cleanliness Drive at Modi's Birthplace

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel participated in a cleanliness drive at Vadnagar Bus Port, marking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday. The event, part of the 'Swachhata Hi Seva' and 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' campaigns, also focused on environmental conservation and received support from various dignitaries and citizens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 17:24 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 17:24 IST
Gujarat CM Leads Cleanliness Drive at Modi's Birthplace
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel participates in ‘Shramdaan’ at Vadnagar Bus Port (Photo:Gujarat CMO) . Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

In a notable show of public service, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Thursday led a 'Shramdaan' cleanliness drive at the Vadnagar Bus Port. The event was organized as part of the 'Swachhata Hi Seva' campaign to commemorate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday and his 25 years of public service. Highlighting the importance of environmental conservation, CM Patel also took part in a tree plantation drive under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative.

Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde, Gujarat's Energy Minister, Rushikesh Patel, and a large gathering of citizens joined in the effort to promote cleanliness and sustainability. The occasion saw participants extending their best wishes to Prime Minister Modi, emphasizing the nationwide celebration efforts under the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' and 'Seva Setu' programs marking the Prime Minister's birthday.

The event stands as part of a broader array of service-oriented initiatives taking place across India, scheduled from September 17 to October 17. These programs are designed to underscore public outreach and community building, with prominent BJP leaders and dignitaries, including Union ministers and state leaders, conveying their greetings to the Prime Minister on his special day.

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