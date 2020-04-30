Project Monitoring Unit launched to facilitate operationalisation of coal mines

Ministry of Coal (MoC) launched a Project Monitoring Unit (PMU) for the facilitation of early operationalisation of coal mines allocated by the Central Government.

This is an important step forward to promote Ease of Doing Business as it will hand-hold and support Coal mines allocatees in obtaining timely approval/permissions to operationalise the mines. Shri Anil Kumar Jain, Secretary, MoC addressed the allocatees on the occasion through a video conference and asked them to freely utilise the services of the Consultant in sorting out their issues so that the coal production may begin at the earliest.

PMU has been launched for helping the allocatees of coal mines in obtaining various clearances required from the Central/State government authorities for operationalization of coal mines. This will lead to ramping up of coal production in the country.

This move is also expected to go a long way in attracting bidders for the ensuing auction round of commercial blocks. This measure will improve production and business environment in the coal industry.

M/s KPMG has been appointed as the Consultant, in Project Monitoring Unit (PMU) through a transparent bidding process.

(With Inputs from PIB)