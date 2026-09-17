India's 16th Coal Auction: A Step Towards Energy Independence

The Ministry of Coal launched its 16th round of commercial coal mine auctions, offering 25 blocks across nine states. Six previously auctioned mines are set to generate substantial revenue and employment. The latest auction round highlights India's commitment to enhancing its energy sector through transparent and competitive practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 19:29 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 19:29 IST
India's 16th Coal Auction: A Step Towards Energy Independence
Representative Image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Ministry of Coal on Thursday announced the initiation of the 16th round of commercial coal mine auctions, unveiling 25 coal blocks in nine states, while simultaneously executing agreements for six mines won in earlier rounds. These operations are projected to contribute significantly to revenue and employment, according to an official statement.

The auction event in New Delhi featured Minister of State for Coal and Mines, Satish Chandra Dubey, and Coal Secretary, Vikram Dev Dutt, who distributed Coal Mine Development and Production Agreements (CMDPAs) to successful bidders. Mines included in these agreements are Tara (Revised), Margo West, Margo East, Mandla South, Dongeri Tal-II, and the Dip Side of PKoC.

A diverse group of companies, such as CG Syn-Gas & Chemicals Ltd. and Jharkhand Exploration & Mining Corporation Limited, emerged as successful bidders for mines with an estimated reserve of about 1,504 million tonnes and a peak rated capacity of 11.62 MTPA. The new auction round offers blocks in regions such as Bihar and Odisha, with an emphasis on fostering technological innovations and investments in the coal sector.

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