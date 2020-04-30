Left Menu
Development News Edition

European shares fall from 7-week peak on ECB, earnings upset

Reuters | Updated: 30-04-2020 18:59 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 18:59 IST
European shares fall from 7-week peak on ECB, earnings upset

European shares fell from seven-week highs on Thursday after the European Central Bank held back on big policy moves despite mounting evidence of the damage being wrought on the euro zone economy by the coronavirus crisis. Euro zone banks sank 5.1% as the central bank said it would pay more for banks to borrow from it but otherwise kept much of its remaining policy powder dry.

The sector also came under pressure from a 8.3% decline in France's Societe Generale as it reported a quarterly loss after hiking provisions for bad loans and suffered a revenue wipeout at its equity trading division. "Some market participants had expected other things such as an expansion of quantitative easing. That didn't happen and explains why markets did not react positively after the announcement," said Rabobank's head of macro strategy Elwin de Groot.

"But it does show that the ECB felt it was absolutely necessary to make it clear that liquidity is there for all financing institutions." The central bank reaffirmed its already vast bond purchase scheme, disappointing some investors who were expecting it to raise its target and add junk-rated bonds to its shopping list in the coming months.

Also weighing on the banking sector, the UK's Lloyds Banking Group became the latest to be hit by provisions against expected bad loans due to the pandemic, while Danske Bank swung to a first-quarter net loss, sending its shares down 3.6%. European stocks were already under pressure, with oil major Royal Dutch Shell slumping 10.2% after it cut its dividend for the first time in 80 years and suspended the next tranche of its share buyback programme amid a collapse in global oil demand.

The wider oil & gas sector fell 3.3% The pan-European STOXX 600 fell 1.2%, while euro zone stocks were down 1.3%.

A preliminary reading showed economic activity in the bloc contracted at a record rate in the first quarter and inflation slowed sharply due to coronavirus-induced lockdowns. Economists expect even worse numbers for the second quarter. However, the STOXX 600 is on course to log its biggest monthly gain since October 2015 as signs of easing restrictions in several major economies, aggressive stimulus actions and more recently, hopes of a coronavirus treatment, helped a recovery from a rout in February

UK's Reckitt Benckiser rose 4.5% as the consumer giant achieved record sales growth in the first quarter and predicted a stronger than expected performance in 2020 as customers stocked up essentials. Shares in Nokia Oyj gained 4.4% after it eked out a small profit in the first quarter, backed by demand for its new high-margin 5G telecoms equipment, and predicted a strong second half of the year.

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

Crash Landing on You Season 2 likely to get official release date in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

WB govt taking steps to bring back labourers, returnees can't enter containment zones: CS

The West Bengal government on Thursday said it is taking necessary steps to bring back migrant labourers stranded in other states, noting that the exercise has to be planned very carefully to ensure that the returnees do not set foot in the...

Coronavirus response boosts approval for Colombia's Duque

President Ivan Duques response to the coronavirus has earned him a rare boost in approval ratings, a survey showed, as Colombias long nationwide quarantine stretches on. Seventy percent of those polled backed Duques handling of coronavirus,...

Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev directs authorities to take all steps for safety of police personnel engaged in COVID-19 duty: Official.

Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev directs authorities to take all steps for safety of police personnel engaged in COVID-19 duty Official....

Jio Q4 net profit zooms 177 pc to Rs 2,331 crore

Reliance Jio on Thursday posted 177.5 per cent year-on-year rise in net profit to Rs 2,331 crore for the three months ended March 31, fuelled by rising subscriber base and recent tariff hike. The net profit of Jio stood at Rs 840 crore in t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020