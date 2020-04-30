Left Menu
Development News Edition

ASCI upholds 208 complaints against misleading ads in January

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-04-2020 19:19 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 19:19 IST
ASCI upholds 208 complaints against misleading ads in January

Advertising sector watchdog ASCI investigated in January complaints against 342 advertisements, of which 110 were withdrawn immediately and 208 were upheld, including those of Prince Pipes, Bajaj Auto, Dabur, P&G, HUL, PayPal, among others. Actor Akshay Kumar's brand campaign for Prince Pipes and Fittings, claiming "zero defect" products, was among the ads that faced flak from the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI), a self-regulatory body of the industry. The Bollywood actor also does not seem to have done any due diligence before endorsing the product as Prince Pipes did not present any evidence towards this effect, the ASCI said in a statement.

In the monthly data shared by the body a maximum 83 ads were from the education sector, 64 from healthcare, 8 from personal care and seven from the real estate sector. In the Prine Pipes ad featuring Akshay Kumar, the claim of 'Zero Defect' carries an asterisk, which is qualified to mention 'zero defect manufacturing process' which may not result in 'zero defect product', the body said, adding that the advertiser was also not able to prove the 'Zero Defect' claim.

The Prince ad is misleading, explouts consumers' lack of knowledge and can lead to widespread disappointment in the minds of consumers, the ASCI statement said, adding campaigns from Hero Motorcorp and HT Media were also found to be erring on the same grounds. FMCG major Hindustan Unilever's campaign for Kissan Ketchup was also found to be misleading for its claim of "boring roti-sabji ko banaiye yummy kissan roll" because it discredited regular roti-subji by calling it boring and also disparaged good food practices.  In the case of Paypal, a Whatsapp advertisement's claim of 100 per cent cashback voucher was not substantiated, while for Dabur India, it was a TV ad's messaging of "With Fairness get Flawless skin" which was found to be in contravention of the set guidelines.

For P&G, a TV ad of shampoo brand Heads and Shoulders' which made the claim of "make hair straight" was not substantiated, while for a Bajaj Pulsar ad, visuals of boy seated on a trolley and speeding in it in a supermarket store, a boy dressed in superman costume jumping off a diving platform into an isolated swimming pool with no lifeguard shown and boys shown to be standing on a water slide and tumbling were found to be objectionable, the ASCI said..

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

Crash Landing on You Season 2 likely to get official release date in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Indians, ethnic minority medics in UK to be risk-assessed for Covid-19

Indian-origin and other ethnic minority healthcare workers on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic within the UKs state-funded National Health Service NHS should be risk-assessed for greater susceptibility to the deadly virus, accordi...

77 fresh COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh, total climbs to 2,211

Uttar Pradesh reported 77 fresh coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 2,211, a senior official said. With one fresh death in Amroha, the state has reported 40 deaths due to the virus so...

Lloyds Bank profit almost wiped out by $1.75 bln coronavirus hit

Lloyds Banking Groups first quarter pretax profit was all but erased by provisions against expected bad loans due to the coronavirus pandemic, although Britains biggest bank said on Thursday it was well placed to help with a recovery.Viewed...

WB govt taking steps to bring back labourers, returnees can't enter containment zones: CS

The West Bengal government on Thursday said it is taking necessary steps to bring back migrant labourers stranded in other states, noting that the exercise has to be planned very carefully to ensure that the returnees do not set foot in the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020