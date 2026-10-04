Motor racing-Verstappen wins chaotic rain-delayed Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia

Reuters | Updated: 04-10-2026 16:09 IST | Created: 04-10-2026 16:09 IST
Motor racing-Verstappen wins chaotic rain-delayed Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia

Red ​Bull's Max Verstappen won a ​chaotic rain-hit Bahrain Grand ‌Prix in ​Malaysia on Sunday for his first victory of the season after the race start was delayed ‌by more than 90 minutes due to treacherous conditions at the Sepang International Circuit. Verstappen was the last driver to win in Sepang in 2017 before it ‌was taken off the calendar and the Dutchman, who had also ‌taken pole, gave Red Bull a huge boost despite an early setback when he lost the lead before turn one.

Championship leader Kimi Antonelli was second for Mercedes while Ferrari's ⁠Lewis ​Hamilton came in ⁠third despite a tyre gamble that had dropped the Briton down to 18th at the ⁠start of the race. Antonelli's teammate and closest rival George Russell was third when the ​Mercedes driver retired with a suspected power unit issue with five ⁠laps left.

The last four laps were a straight shootout for podium places after a lengthy ⁠safety ​car period and that was when Hamilton, who had been chasing Red Bull's Isack Hadjar for several laps, made his move. Charles Leclerc, ⁠who had also been closer to the back of the grid at the ⁠start of the ⁠race amid the chaos of a wet track, salvaged fourth for Ferrari when he overtook Hadjar with two laps ‌to ‌go.

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