Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Global equities dip; remain on pace for best month on record

Reuters | Updated: 30-04-2020 19:20 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 19:20 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Global equities dip; remain on pace for best month on record

World equity benchmarks dipped on Thursday yet remained on pace for their best month on record as a rebound in oil prices, encouraging early results from a COVID-19 treatment trial and expectations of more government stimulus helped ease the pain of February and March.

Safe haven assets including the dollar and government bonds rose, reflecting an unsettled market as concerns about containing the coronavirus pandemic and jobs data in the United States were worse than expected. "It's a hope-based rally rather than an evidence-based rally," said Anthony Doyle, cross-asset specialist at fund manager Fidelity International in Sydney.

There were still worries about a second wave of infections, Doyle said, adding that huge piles of cash waiting to go back into the markets suggest investor confidence remained nervous. MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe shed 0.53% following broad gains in Asia that pushed Japan's Nikkei to a seven-week high as well as declines in Europe.

The index is on pace for its best month since it launched in the late 1980s.. In early trading on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 313.38 points, or 1.27%, to 24,320.48, the S&P 500 lost 27.72 points, or 0.94%, to 2,911.79 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 25.57 points, or 0.29%, to 8,889.14.

"We have gone back to a turbo-charged version of the great financial crisis," said Simon Fennell, a portfolio manager in William Blair's global equity team, referring to how markets have surged on mass central bank and government stimulus. Declines in the equity market came on the heels of a strong finish on Wall Street Wednesday after partial results from a trial of Gilead's antiviral drug remdesivir suggested it could help speed recovery from COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus.

Partial results from the 1,063-patient U.S. government trial of Gilead's remdesivir were hailed as "highly significant" by the top U.S. infectious disease official, Anthony Fauci. They showed hospitalized COVID-19 patients given the drug recovered in 11 days, compared with 15 days for patients given a placebo, and a slightly lower death rate.

But since treatment hopes do not seem to take into account regulatory and distribution difficulties, should a treatment be found, currency and bond markets were more circumspect. "Any positive medical development is helpful," said Westpac FX analyst Sean Callow. "But no one should be counting on a major breakthrough - the key for markets is control of the spread of the virus."

A rise in U.S. unemployment claims helped bolster safe haven assets. Benchmark 10-year notes last rose 9/32 in price to yield 0.5999%, from 0.627% late on Wednesday. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits totaled a seasonally adjusted 3.839 million for the week ended April 25, the U.S. government said. That was down from 4.442 million in the prior week.

Commodities were also set to close the month significantly higher. Gold is set for its best month in four years and copper, which is seen as a something of a bellwether of global industry, was on track for its best performance since December 2017. Hope that demand could soon return helped push oil prices broadly higher. U.S. crude recently rose 13.48% to $17.09 per barrel and Brent was at $25.27, up 12.11% on the day.

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

Crash Landing on You Season 2 likely to get official release date in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Indians, ethnic minority medics in UK to be risk-assessed for Covid-19

Indian-origin and other ethnic minority healthcare workers on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic within the UKs state-funded National Health Service NHS should be risk-assessed for greater susceptibility to the deadly virus, accordi...

77 fresh COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh, total climbs to 2,211

Uttar Pradesh reported 77 fresh coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 2,211, a senior official said. With one fresh death in Amroha, the state has reported 40 deaths due to the virus so...

Lloyds Bank profit almost wiped out by $1.75 bln coronavirus hit

Lloyds Banking Groups first quarter pretax profit was all but erased by provisions against expected bad loans due to the coronavirus pandemic, although Britains biggest bank said on Thursday it was well placed to help with a recovery.Viewed...

WB govt taking steps to bring back labourers, returnees can't enter containment zones: CS

The West Bengal government on Thursday said it is taking necessary steps to bring back migrant labourers stranded in other states, noting that the exercise has to be planned very carefully to ensure that the returnees do not set foot in the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020