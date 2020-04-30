Centre launches project monitoring unit for early operationalisation of coal blocks

The Centre on Thursday announced the launch of a project monitoring unit to facilitate early operationalisation of coal blocks, a move that may attract bidders during auction of commercial mines. The step will help promote ease of doing business in India as it will facilitate coal mines allocatees to obtain timely approvals for operationalising the mines.

"Ministry of Coal (MoC) on Monday launched a project monitoring unit (PMU) for facilitation of early operationalisation of coal mines allocated by the central government," the ministry said in a statement. The official statement added that the move is expected to go a long way in attracting bidders for the ensuing auction round of commercial blocks.

"This measure will improve production and business environment in the coal industry," it added. KPMG has been appointed as the consultant in project monitoring unit (PMU) through a transparent bidding process.

Coal Secretary Anil Kumar Jain addressed the allocatees on the occasion through a video conference and asked them to freely utilise the services of the consultant in sorting out their issues so that the coal production may begin at the earliest. PMU has been launched for helping the allocatees of coal mines in obtaining various clearances required from the Centre and state government authorities for operationalisation of coal mines.

This will lead to ramp up coal production in the country, the statement said..