Singapore to support SIA through current coronavirus crisis

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Thursday said that no effort will be spared to ensure that Singapore Airlines and the aviation sector will see through the coronavirus crisis, which has crippled the global airline industry. Lee in his May Day message said the Singapore Airlines Group (SIA) has been severely hit, but as the national carrier, it has supported the government's efforts to fight COVID-19.

"They help to fly in essential supplies. They have mounted evacuation flights to bring Singaporeans home. Their cabin crew are serving as care ambassadors in hospitals, and safe distancing ambassadors in trains, markets and malls," he said, outlining what SIA and its staff are doing to combat the coronavirus pandemic. "But like most other airlines, most SQ (SIA) flights will remain grounded for some time. SIA management have taken pay cuts. The unions and the workers have accepted sacrifices too," the prime minister appreciated.

"All in SIA understand that the airline is facing its biggest crisis ever. They are all doing their part to help the company survive." Lee pointed out that the tourism and aviation will take much longer to recover than other sectors, because international travel will remain restricted as long as COVID-19 is still a problem around the world. Air transport, he added, is fundamental to Singapore's role as a global and regional hub. "It is a strategic sector. This is why the government is providing extra support for aviation," he said.

Last Friday, SIA announced that it would extend its flight cancellations to the end of June amid travel restrictions around the globe. At present, SIA has passenger flights to just 15 destinations, compared with more than 130 normally. SIA and Tata Sons are 49-51 per cent joint venture partners in Vistara, an India based airline..