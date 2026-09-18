Waymo Gears Up for Autonomous Ride-Hailing Launch in Singapore by 2028

Waymo, Google's self-driving car unit, plans to introduce its autonomous, all-electric ride-hailing service in Singapore by 2028, marking its debut in Southeast Asia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2026 07:30 IST | Created: 18-09-2026 07:30 IST
Waymo Gears Up for Autonomous Ride-Hailing Launch in Singapore by 2028
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Waymo, Alphabet's pioneering unit in self-driving technology, has set its sights on Singapore for the launch of its autonomous, all-electric ride-hailing service by 2028. The announcement, made on Friday, signals Waymo's strategic entry into the Southeast Asian market.

By choosing Singapore, Waymo taps into a technologically advanced city-state known for its focus on innovation and sustainable transportation solutions. The move aligns with global trends towards clean technology in urban mobility.

As Waymo prepares for its Southeast Asian debut, industry analysts are keenly watching how the company navigates regional regulations and competition in this burgeoning market.

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