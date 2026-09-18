Waymo Gears Up for Autonomous Ride-Hailing Launch in Singapore by 2028

Waymo, Alphabet's pioneering unit in self-driving technology, has set its sights on Singapore for the launch of its autonomous, all-electric ride-hailing service by 2028. The announcement, made on Friday, signals Waymo's strategic entry into the Southeast Asian market.

By choosing Singapore, Waymo taps into a technologically advanced city-state known for its focus on innovation and sustainable transportation solutions. The move aligns with global trends towards clean technology in urban mobility.

As Waymo prepares for its Southeast Asian debut, industry analysts are keenly watching how the company navigates regional regulations and competition in this burgeoning market.