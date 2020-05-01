Left Menu
Development News Edition

BNZ announces 17 Heads of Region roles to support communities

Carter says the Head of Regions will be responsible for BNZ consumer and business banking teams across their region and ensure customers are well supported and receive a seamless customer experience across all BNZ channels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 01-05-2020 09:01 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 08:51 IST
BNZ announces 17 Heads of Region roles to support communities
Carter says the announcement brings to an end an exhaustive nationwide search although the bank considered delaying the announcement due to COVID-19. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) has announced 17 new Heads of Region roles to support communities around the country and strengthen its regional presence.

The 17 new heads are bankers with decades of experience. 14 were appointed internally with three external candidates successful in gaining leadership roles.

BNZ Chief Customer Officer, Paul Carter, says, "It's a challenging time to take the reins, but banking doesn't stop. We're an essential service and it has never been more important to be close to our communities and support our customers in need.

"Right now our 17 regional heads will be focused on making sure we are doing everything we can to support our customers through the impacts of COVID-19. Beyond that, they will strengthen BNZ's regional presence and build closer relationships with the communities we serve," he says.

Carter says the Head of Regions will be responsible for BNZ consumer and business banking teams across their region and ensure customers are well supported and receive a seamless customer experience across all BNZ channels.

Carter says the announcement brings to an end an exhaustive nationwide search although the bank considered delaying the announcement due to COVID-19.

He says, "We considered putting the appointments on hold until after level 4 and level 3 were over, but we spoke to our new Heads of Region and they wanted to get cracking.

"Most of our Heads of Region are already known in their area and right in the thick of it, supporting our customers through this. They wanted the appointments made so they can focus on ensuring our teams are getting help to those customers who need it most," he says.

Carter said BNZers across the country are working at a furious pace to deliver support measures to customers and the new Heads of Region will see the bank and its people at our best.

"Our new Heads of Region are taking these positions at a time when BNZ is working hard to support hundreds of thousands of customers who are facing uncertain times.

"They are leading teams who are working hard to support our customers and helping make sure the communities we serve can emerge from COVID-19 in a good position," says Carter.

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Rishi Kapoor: Charming lover boy to the villain of Agneepath

HC refuses to stay MCX decision to settle crude oil futures contracts in negative price

SpiceJet flight brings 14 tonnes of medical supplies from China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Goans to get free quarantine on return from other states: CM

Residents of Goa, who are currently stranded in different parts of the country due to the lockdown, will be quarantined for free by the government once they return to the state, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has announced. He made the announ...

Lockdown: Maruti sells zero units in domestic market in April

The countrys largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India MSI on Friday said it did not sell a single unit in the domestic market last month due to coronavirus-led nationwide lockdown. The company had zero sales in the domestic market in April 2020...

Ahead of crucial Legislative Council election, Uddhav Thackeray pays 'courtesy' visit to Maharashtra Governor

Ahead of the crucial Legislative Council election in the state, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday paid a courtesy visit to Raj Bhavan here on the occasion of Maharashtra Day and met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. Their ...

Pelosi: States, cities seek $1T to avoid layoffs from virus

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday that state and local governments are seeking up to 1 trillion for coronavirus costs, a stunning benchmark for the next aid package thats certain to run into opposition from Senate Republicans. Pelosi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020