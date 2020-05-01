Left Menu
Atsushi Ogata appointed as President, MD and CEO of HMSI

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2020 12:17 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 12:17 IST
New Delhi, May 1 (PTI) Japanese auto major Honda Motor Co on Friday said it has appointed Atsushi Ogata as new president, chief executive officer and managing director of Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) with immediate effect. Ogata replaces Minoru Kato, who after a three year stint at HMSI returns to Japan as the operating executive & chief officer life creation operation, Honda Motor Co, it said.

The company said it has elevated V Sridhar (earlier GVP & Director – Manufacturing, HMSI) as senior director – purchase, HMSI. Besides, Yadvinder Singh Guleria and  Vinay Dhingra are now elevated to the board of directors at HMSI, the company said.

Guleria as the new director, HMSI, now has greater responsibilities with additional charge of customer service, logistics planning and control, premium motorcycle business, brand and communication along with sales and marketing. He was previously the senior vice - president sales & marketing, HMSI.  Dhingra, who is also elevated as director, now has additional responsibilities of various verticals like strategic information system (SIS) along with general and corporate affairs. A veteran at Honda, Dhingra was previously the senior vice-president, general & corporate affairs in the company.

