Anant National University’s Fellowship for Climate Action partners with MIT Solve

New Delhi, 1st May 2020: Anant National University - The Fellowship for Climate Action today announced its membership to MIT Solve, an initiative of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, USA, with a mission to solve world challenges. The association will strengthen the capacity of Fellows to access the best of global resources and technical know-how to develop innovative solutions to counter challenges such as climate change, lack of food security, and inadequate shelter. Solve is a marketplace for social impact innovation. Through open innovation challenges, Solve finds incredible tech-based social entrepreneurs all around the world. For example, the latest Solve Challenge in response to the COVID 19 pandemic offers access to over $1MN of funding, expertise, and other resources. As a Member of MIT Solve, the Fellowship for Climate Action will support tech entrepreneurs from MIT Solve’s global pipeline of startups solving challenges emerging out of the nexus of food security, shelter, and climate change. The Fellows for Climate Action will provide critical inputs to MIT Solve on solutions for climate change, and get the opportunity to serve as thought leaders in their field by informing MIT Solve’s future Challenges. MIT Solve has 110 members globally, which include Nike, ebay, HP, Starbucks, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, CISCO, Save the Children. The Fellowship for Climate Action will be the first Indian entity to be a member of MIT Solve. Membership to MIT Solve is on an ‘invite only’ basis. The Fellowship for Climate Action is a global programme based in India for climate change solutionaries. All fellows will work closely with a mentor, chosen from an illustrious board of mentors from the world over, such as Laurence Tubiana (CEO of the European Climate Foundation), Adam Werbach (CEO Yerdle), Chetan Maini (founder of Reva), Arunabha Ghosh (founder-CEO of CEEW), Gireesh Shrimali (Stanford University), Amer Vohra (partner, ValueWorks, Zurich), Mustafa Mokass (founder-CEO Beya Capital), Anoop Ratnakar Rao (CEO of ReLife and ex-founder of Naandi), Sabine Huebner (Head of the Basel Climate Science & Ancient History Lab). Individuals with a strong track record of implementing solutions for climate change or have transferable skills can apply for the Fellowship before 15 May 2020. Dr. Miniya Chatterji, Director of the Fellowship for Climate Action and CEO Sustain Labs commented on the MIT Solve membership, “We are extremely pleased to be a member of MIT Solve. MIT Solve is a terrific platform that offers the cross-pollination of solutions found across the world to the world’s greatest challenges. This membership enables the solutions offered by the Fellows of Climate Action to be shared with the rest of the world. The Fellowship for Climate Action works on the nexus between food security, shelter, and climate change. And so, it will be a great learning opportunity as our horizons expand to learning and sharing what other solutionaries in the world have to offer. Potential fellows interested to know more may explore the Fellowship for Climate Action by visiting www.anu.edu.in/fellowship-for-climate-action/Last date to apply is 15 May 2020. PWRPWR