BHEL employees hone skills in lockdown

Around 21,000 employees of BHEL honed skills through e-learning during lockdown to combat COVID-19, the state-run engineering firm said on Friday. Undaunted by the unprecedented halt in operations due to the lockdown, BHEL has achieved a major milestone by successfully implementing a huge employee engagement initiative, it said in a statement.

In the past one month, the company has reached out to nearly 21,000 employees to maintain continuity and to facilitate the transition to work-from-home. In addition to focusing on the health and wellbeing of its employees, BHEL has effectively used this lockdown as an opportunity to sharpen the skill set and creativity & productivity of employees, BHEL said.

The company has created more than 230 learning opportunities through various e-learning courses / webinars / training on technical, functional, managerial and behavioral domains. BHEL has also collaborated with external resources for certified online-learning courses. The company has also leveraged its vast IT infrastructure to support remote learning by arranging nearly 1000 webex licenses for extensive coverage. PTI KKS MR MR.