Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian Sleep Products Federation appeals to relaxation during COVID-19 crisis

Indian Sleep Products Federation (ISPF) has placed a request with the Government to support the survival of the industry, producing mattresses of foam, spring & coir and other sleep related products. COVID-19 has affected all segments of life and industries in the country.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2020 16:02 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 16:02 IST
Indian Sleep Products Federation appeals to relaxation during COVID-19 crisis
Indian Sleep Products Federation . Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India] May 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): Indian Sleep Products Federation (ISPF) has placed a request with the Government to support the survival of the industry, producing mattresses of foam, spring & coir and other sleep related products. COVID-19 has affected all segments of life and industries in the country. The association has submitted urgent requests to Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs, to seek help in sailing through such challenging times.

* GST discounts should be discharged to excise exempted units promptly and accelerate GST discounts to improve the cash flow. Deferment of GST deposits should be up to 90 days since no money has been generated from customers and as the business cycle has totally stopped. * The government has been requested to support the industry with 50 per cent of wages, since the Government has made it mandatory to pay all workers during lock-down period. Business and employee commitment towards PF and ESI might be borne by the Government for this quarter of a year, as an installment of wages is compulsory for laborers.

* The advance tax due for June 2020 may be deferred to Sept 2020. The banks should be advised to increase the credit limit by 25 per cent without any additional collateral or conditions, on ad-hoc basis. The customs duty and surcharges should be reduced by 50 per cent for the next three months. * All indigenous manufacturers have surplus production capacity. ISPF has requested imports of furniture and mattress should kindly be banned. They believe, with this support, the Industries will recover in short period of time and the business will get back to normalcy. This is a special one-time request made by the industry to survive in this unprecedented time of crisis.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Science News Roundup: A piece of the moon for sale: just $2.5 million; Scientists urge Germans to keep social distancing discipline and more

Rishi Kapoor: Charming lover boy to the villain of Agneepath

HC refuses to stay MCX decision to settle crude oil futures contracts in negative price

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Spain predicts unemployment rate to reach 19%

Spains government expects that the Eurozones fourth-largest economy will shrink by 9.2 percent this year and that unemployment will reach 19 percent of the working-age population. Deputy Prime Minister Nadia Calvio announced the grim foreca...

Coronavirus: Denmark slowly starts to reopen

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said Friday that where we stand now means not everyone can return to work as they did before the corona crisis. The Scandinavian country has slowly reopened by allowing some classes to return to schoo...

Rlys announces 6 'Shramik Special' trains to ferry stranded migrant workers, students

The railways said it will run Shramik Special trains from Labour Day on Friday to move migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and other persons stranded at different places due to the nationwide lockdown that came into force from Mar...

ANALYSIS-'Do the right thing': Pandemic puts workers' rights on ethical investor hitlist

Corrects time reference in par 8 By Sarah ShearmanLONDON, May 1 Thomson Reuters Foundation - From paid sick leave to protective gear for staff, the coronavirus crisis has pushed workers rights up the list of priorities for companies and ind...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020