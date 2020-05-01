Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2020 16:05 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 16:05 IST
EPCES urges Haryana govt to allow partial operations of SEZs, EOUs in some districts

Exporters' body for special economic zones EPCES on Friday sought permission to resume at least partial operations at manufacturing units in certain districts of Haryana. The EPCES said special economic zones (SEZs) and export oriented units (EOUs) have lost half of their orders and are facing severe cash crunch to fulfil their obligations for existing orders. In a letter to Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Export Promotion Council for EOUs & SEZs (EPCES) Vice Chairman Bhuvnesh Seth said that EOU in Kundli is not yet operational despite the fact that it is far away from hotspots at Sonipat, Rasoi and Karnal. Haryana has a number of such zones and units.

EOUs and SEZs have lost 50 per cent of exports orders and are literally bleeding due to dried cash flow, he said adding that such units are fighting for survival. Seth requested the state government to allow EOUs and SEZs to function partially in seven districts, depending on cases, he said. Because of non-receipt of permission from local administrations, EOUs and SEZs are losing orders, he added.

Seth sought permission from local authorities to start operation with at least 30 per cent workforce and by following the standard operating protocol of the government. The sector is providing direct employment to more than 25 lakh persons with investment of more than Rs 5.5 lakh crore and contributing Rs 7.87 lakh crore to India's export basket which is one-third of total exports, he said.

"After 21 days of lockdown, I appreciate 19 days extension to check ... hotspots growth. But we have to balance life and livelihood," Seth added. Explaining further, he said distance between Kundli industrial area and Rasoi village is 9.9 km and number of COVID-19 cases in Rasoi village are only four.

Similarly, he said distance between Kundli industrial area to Sonipat is 20.6 km and number of cases are only nine. He said as per data, Kundli containment zone should be permitted to function industries if not with 50 per cent, may be 30 per cent operational with SOP," he said in the letter.

