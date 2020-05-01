Left Menu
Visionet India plans to make 1 lakh youth employable in 5 yrs in IT, BPM sector

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2020 18:57 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 18:57 IST
Visionet India plans to make 1 lakh youth employable in 5 yrs in IT, BPM sector

Business process management firm Visionet plans to train 1 lakh graduates over the next 5 years to make them employable in the information technology and BPM sector, the company said on Friday. It has started the first skill development batch of a 45-day programme with 500 young professionals. The skill development programme under company's 'Unnati for India' project will be offered free of cost consists of technology backed modules in a classroom training format wherein the students can interact with trainers as well as have live demos of the process, Visionet said in a statement.   "Through Unnati for India, we aim to work in collaboration with the government, NGOs and social enterprises as well to design and run several employability training programmes in vocational skills that are relevant to our businesses," Visionet India MD and country head Alok Bansal said. Candidates who successfully complete the programme will be awarded a certification, post an assessment by Visionet. The certification will enable the candidates to be eligible for a placement at Visionet if they are able to successfully clear one round of interview as opposed to 3 or 4 levels of screening usually followed while recruiting fresh graduates at the company, the statement said.

