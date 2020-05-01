Left Menu
Reuters | Updated: 01-05-2020 19:02 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 19:02 IST
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St slides at open as Trump warns of new tariffs on China

U.S. stocks fell at open on Friday after President Donald Trump threatened to slap new tariffs on China over the coronavirus crisis, while Apple and Amazon became the latest companies to warn of more pain in the future.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 224.94 points, or 0.92%, at the open to 24,120.78.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 43.34 points, or 1.49%, at 2,869.09. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 208.26 points, or 2.34%, to 8,681.29 at the opening bell.

