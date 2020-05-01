Left Menu
CBI registers case against Delhi-based firm, directors for cheating SBI

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2020 20:13 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 20:13 IST
The CBI has registered a case against a private company, Ram Dev International Ltd., and its directors for allegedly cheating State Bank of India to the tune of Rs 173 crore, officials said on Friday. The case against the company based in Rohini locality of the national capital and its Directors -- Naresh Kumar, Suresh Kumar and Sangita -- were registered on a complaint received from State Bank of India, Karnal branch, they said.

The directors allegedly cheated the bank by way of unauthorised removal of plant and machinery from the factory premises which were hypothecated to the bank. The directors also allegedly showed disbursement of loan from the bank as capital infusion via circular movement of fund transfers, availed EPC disbursements against same security/ proforma invoices, submitted fake proforma invoices and showed non-existent entities as debtors, CBI spokesperson R K Gaur said.

