Embraer suffered "pain" in preparing Boeing deal - commercial head

Reuters | Updated: 01-05-2020 21:21 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 21:21 IST
The head of Embraer's commercial aircraft unit defended the benefits of a $4.2 billion tie-up abandoned by Boeing Co last week, but said the Brazilian aerospace group was focusing on its future as a re-united company. Chief Executive John Slattery said Embraer had incurred "pain" and costs in separating jetliners from defence and business-jet activities in preparation for the merger, including a loss of deliveries in January.

He declined to comment on an arbitration process Embraer launched after Boeing abruptly cancelled the deal on Saturday. Speaking in a webinar hosted by Aviation Week, Slattery said he was convinced that the commercial aerospace partnership with Boeing would have provided "extraordinary benefits" to airline customers who had expressed disappointment at its collapse.

Boeing has said Embraer failed to meet conditions for closing the deal. Slattery said Embraer was burning cash but had capacity to raise more if needed. "I am not concerned about liquidity."

It was the first public appearance by the company's commercial boss since the deal collapsed in acrimony. The breakdown, first reported by Reuters, has captured the attention of an industry already facing its worst crisis over the drop in travel caused by coronavirus, with 2,000 people tuning into the previously arranged webinar.

Slattery quipped that the audience was dominated by lawyers from each side as the two companies head for what is widely expected to be a bitter divorce case. Embraer carved out its commercial unit and shut key activities for 40 days in preparation for folding it into a new venture to be 80% owned by Boeing.

Slattery said this had resulted in some duplication between core Embraer and its commercial spin-off, but that the world's third largest planemaker would rebound as "one Embraer". Asked about talk of a tie-up with China, Slattery said Embraer had not initiated talks with anyone, but that he could not "legislate for the inbound calls that could come".

Brazil's government, which used to own Embraer and is its top military client, has suggested China could be a potential new partner for Embraer, even though several senior Brazilian government figures have attacked China over the pandemic. "Right now, the board is very clear... we are going to run the ruler over Embraer Commercial... and in a very thoughtful way figure out next moves," Slattery said.

He said tentative plans for a new turboprop airliner to compete with Europe's ATR were no longer a priority because of the impact of health crisis. In January, he said the proposed Boeing partnership with Embraer could launch such a plane, though it remained unclear whether Boeing would support it.

