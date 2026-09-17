Tight Runoff Race: Lula vs. Bolsonaro in Brazil

A recent AtlasIntel/Bloomberg poll reveals a close contest between Brazilian Senator Flavio Bolsonaro and President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva ahead of next month's election. The poll indicates they are statistically tied, with Bolsonaro holding a slight lead that's within the margin of error.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 15:56 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 15:56 IST
Tight Runoff Race: Lula vs. Bolsonaro in Brazil
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A tight race is unfolding in Brazil as a simulated runoff poll shows Senator Flavio Bolsonaro and President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva locked in fierce competition. According to the AtlasIntel/Bloomberg survey released on Thursday, Bolsonaro has a narrow edge, though it remains within the margin of error.

The poll results highlight the intense political climate gripping the nation as both candidates vie for the upper hand. Their near-tie underscores the uncertainty and volatility in voter sentiment leading up to the election.

This latest snapshot of public opinion sets the stage for a heated final month of campaigning, with each camp aiming to sway undecided voters in their favor as the election date approaches.

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