Trai set to restart open house discussions via video-conferencing

Amid extension of lockdown by two more weeks, telecom regulator Trai is all set to resume open house discussions -- a standard practice followed by it to take verbal inputs from industry and public on specific issues -- albeit through video-conferencing mode this time. This will be the first Open House Discussion (OHD) to be conducted by the regulator during the lockdown and also first such discussion to happen through video-conferencing mode. A Trai source said that based on how the process stabilises, the medium could also be leveraged for holding bigger OHDs in future. The source said that in the light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, open house discussions may be conducted using online mode through May and even June. "Considering the situation arising due to spread of COVID-19 pandemic in the country and further considering the guidelines issued by the Government of India on social distancing and not allowing gathering of people, it is decided to conduct the OHD online," the Telecom Regulatory Auhority of India (Trai) said on its website. Holding OHDs is a standard practice that Trai follows to take verbal inputs from industry and public on specific issues, after written comments and counter comments are received on a consultation paper. Trai has scheduled an OHD on 'Draft Telecommunication Tariff (Sixty Fifth Amendment) Order, 2020' for May 6, which will be the first issue to be taken up through the video-conferencing mode. The issue pertains to revisiting a stipulation where service providers have been mandated not to allow sending of more than 100 SMSes per day per SIM at concessional rate, and a minimum tariff of 50 paise per SMS was fixed for all messages beyond 100. It has invited interested stakeholders/industry representatives to participate in the discussions by registering online. "Upon successful registration the details to participate in online OHD shall be shared through email," Trai said. The Trai source said that this particular issue is unlikely to see large participation, going by the number of respondents who have submitted their written comments. The experience of the first OHD done through video-conferencing will, however, be important as it will determine how Trai decides to proceed on using the online platform for more open house discussions in future, the source added. For now, another OHD has been scheduled for May 20, on 'Provision of Cellular backhaul connectivity via Satellite through VSAT under Commercial VSAT CUG (Closed User Group) Service Authorization', again through video-conferencing.