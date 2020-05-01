Left Menu
PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 01-05-2020 21:52 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 21:52 IST
Karnataka issues SOP for movement of stranded people; applications online

The Karnataka government on Friday said migrant workers, tourists, students and others who were stranded due to the COVID-19 lockdown will have to submit an online application to enter or exit the state. According to the standard operating procedure (SOP)issued by the state government those who want to leave or come back to Karnataka will have submit an online application at sevasindhu.karnataka.gov.in.

The online applications can also be submitted through BangaloreOne centres and BBMP (civic body) ward offices in Bengaluru and in other districts as decided by the deputy commissioners. The applicants will be screened by health department authorities, it said, adding that all applications will be sorted state-wise, and once the receiving state concurs, permission will be given to travel.

Karnataka state transport corporations will arrange for bus in consultation with nodal officers for the movement, which will be sanitized and where social distancing will be maintained. "The passengers will pay for the travel," it said.

The government on Thursday had decided to allow one-time movement of those stranded due to lockdown, and appointed senior IAS and IPS officers as the nodal officers to facilitate it in a smooth and orderly way across state borders, as per SOPs. The district administrations in consultation with the labour department will identify those wanting to avail train services by paying the ticket charge, the government said.

After it gives the go ahead for the train travel, fare will be collected and advance ticket issued to the person wanting to go. The local administration will arrange bus to ferry them to the railway station, it said.

Noting that the applications of those wanting to return to Karnataka will be examined by nodal officers, the government said, only asymptomatic people are allowed to undertake travel. "Returnees should be medically screened and then allowed to move." Each district will have only one entry point, which may be different from the exit point to avoid people- entering and exiting from getting mixed up.

A checkpost with facilities for screening, medical checkup, water supply, food, temporary shelter and adequate toilet facilities will be set up near all entry points. All returnees will be compulsorily registered and assessed by the health authorities.

Further, after entry, they will be kept under watch with periodic health checkups, it added.

