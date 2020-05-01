Left Menu
Development News Edition

Resumption of mobile phone production depends on state govts: ICEA

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2020 22:35 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 22:21 IST
Resumption of mobile phone production depends on state govts: ICEA

While the home ministry has allowed manufacturing of IT hardware across the country, restoration of mobile phone production will now depend on the action of state governments, industry body ICEA said on Friday. The mobile phone industry body, whose members include firms like Apple, Foxconn, Wistron, Flextronics, Xiaomi, Vivo, Oppo, Huawei and Lava, said the government orders will facilitate sale of mobile devices in green and orange zones, where either there are no coronavirus cases or they are decreasing. India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) Chairman Pankaj Mohindroo said that the two-week lockdown extension notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) appropriately undertakes significant measures whereby economic and manufacturing activities have been reopened in a calibrated manner. "The latest notification gives clarity on opening of retail shops and e-commerce sales for non-essential items. We support the decision and agree that there should be minimal activity in red zones. MHA has already clarified on movements of trucks that serve as lifeline of industry. Now restoration of mobile device production will depend on action of state governments," Mohindroo told PTI. The industry has been repeatedly requesting the government to allow sale of non-essential items specially mobile devices to support work from home and access to emergency services during the lockdown. Survey agency LocalCircles, in a poll conducted in mid-April, found that 68 per cent parents said their children need textbooks for online school classes, while 24 per cent parents said they did not have a screen (desktop/ laptop/ tablet) for children to access online classes. According to ICEA, around 2.5 crore people are estimated to be looking for replacement of their mobile devices due to some fault in the gadgets. Mohindroo said the home ministry's order to allow offices to open with 33 per cent workforce will help industry in getting back to normal very soon.

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Science News Roundup: A piece of the moon for sale: just $2.5 million; Scientists urge Germans to keep social distancing discipline and more

Norwegian Air bondholders reject debt conversion plan, but talks continue

These are activities allowed in Red Zones during lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

115 new coronavirus cases in Pune, seven deaths

115 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Pune district since Thursday night, taking the total number of cases to 1,815, a health official said on Friday. With seven deaths of COVID-19 patients reported on Friday, the death toll has now...

Democrat Joe Biden says alleged sexual assault 'never happened'

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden denied on Friday that he sexually assaulted a former U.S. Senate aide in 1993, in his first public remarks on the subject after he faced intense pressure to personally address the accusa...

Zlatko Dalic says 'too many foreigners' in Indian leagues hampering development of local players

Croatian football team coach Zlatko Dalic on Friday said that Indian leagues have too many foreigners, which is hampering the development of local players. Dalic, who guided Croatia to the 2018 World Cup final, was addressing an online audi...

Delhi HC directs Tihar to file status report on Covid-19 patients inside jail

Delhi High Court on Friday sought a status report from Tihar Jail authorities if there are any Covid-19 infected patients, if any within the jail premises. While hearing an interim bail plea of a 62-year-old woman convict related to dowry d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020