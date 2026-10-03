"Aside from co-accused statement, there is no evidence": Navpreet Singh's defence pushes back as court grants 10-day remand following Turkey extradition

New Delhi [India], October 3 (ANI): In a major development in an ongoing multi-accused investigation, Navpreet Singh was produced before a Delhi court following his extradition from Turkey, after which the court granted the police a 10-day custody remand to deepen their probe. Addressing the media following the court proceedings, Singh’s defence counsel, Advocate Asgar Khan, strongly refuted the prosecution's claims, arguing that his client has been falsely implicated and that the police lack tangible evidence to support their assertions.

While law enforcement authorities have alleged that Singh played a central role in the crime, characterising him as a "kingpin," his legal team contends that the case against him relies entirely on weak circumstantial claims. "This is a long-standing case involving multiple accused, and proceedings have been ongoing in court for about 3–4 years. He has been brought back from Turkey in connection with this case," Advocate Khan stated.

"My contention is that he is innocent; he has absolutely no connection to the matter. The prosecution or police officers might claim he is the 'kingpin' or allege various things, but I raised a specific question in court: what evidence actually exists against him today?" The defence highlighted that the prosecution's foundation rests heavily on testimonies from co-accused individuals, which hold minimal evidentiary value in court without independent corroboration. Advocate Khan noted that authorities have failed to recover any incriminating materials or illegal substances directly linked to Singh.

Addressing police claims regarding phone calls, Instagram messages, and app interactions between Singh and other accused parties, the defence argued that contact alone does not establish criminal intent or involvement. "They cite a telephone conversation—but let me ask you: does merely talking to someone prove involvement in a crime?" Khan added, emphasising that without transcript content directly linking those discussions to specific narcotics or criminal acts, the allegations remain purely speculative.

Despite the defense’s objections, the court allowed the police request for extended custody to facilitate further interrogation. Navpreet Singh will remain in police remand for 10 days and is scheduled to be produced in court again on October 13. On the court proceedings, Khan said the police sought remand and the court granted ten days.

"He will be produced again on October 13, and we shall see what happens then," he said. According to the police, Singh is the kingpin of the entire narco-network and was brought back to the national capital earlier today. Police informed the court that immediately after reaching the airport, Singh inflicted self-injury upon himself. Police further informed the court, "We have got the MLC (Medico-Legal Certificate) conducted."

They added that Singh was declared a proclaimed offender by the court in February 2022 and stated that he needs to be taken to Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Punjab for further investigation. The police stated that a chargesheet has already been filed in the case, which involves three other accused individuals. Investigators have reportedly uncovered evidence of communication between Singh and other suspects, identified as Ramandeep, Gurjeet, and Gurjot. (ANI)