"Our resolve remains unwavering": Wildlife SOS CEO undergoes 27 hours of interrogation in MP Tiger Strike Force probe

New Delhi [India], October 3 (ANI): Co-founder and CEO of Wildlife SOS, Kartick Satyanarayan, has completed three consecutive days of intensive questioning before the Madhya Pradesh State Tiger Strike Force (STSF) in Shivpuri, in accordance with a Supreme Court order dated September 21, 2026. Satyanarayan spent over nine hours each day, amounting to more than 27 hours of interrogation between September 28 and September 30, answering questions and submitting information requested by investigating officers.

STSF, a specialised unit operating under the Madhya Pradesh Forest Department, is currently leading the ongoing investigation. Addressing the probe, Wildlife SOS reaffirmed its commitment to the legal process, emphasising its long-standing history of working alongside law enforcement to combat illegal poaching and protect endangered species.

"We have fulfilled and are continuing to fulfil our obligations in supporting the investigation by providing the responses and information sought by the authorities," said Kartick Satyanarayan in an official statement. "We will continue to make ourselves available for any further questioning or assistance that may be required, so that the authorities can pursue and uncover any unlawful acts against wildlife. Our support to the Government and its agencies in the fight against wildlife crime remains unwavering."

Satyanarayan’s appearance follows a direct directive issued by the apex court on September 21 to ensure full cooperation with state investigators. Over the course of three days, the Wildlife SOS chief endured over 27 hours of detailed questioning at the STSF regional headquarters in Shivpuri. Founded 32 years ago, Wildlife SOS operates across 19 Indian states and has assisted in the rescue and rehabilitation of more than 531,000 animals.

While maintaining its position of complete transparency and constructive engagement with state agencies, Wildlife SOS stated it would refrain from commenting on specific details of the interrogation while the matter remains actively under judicial and investigative review. (ANI)