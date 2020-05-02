Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Difficult to take medium, long-term views of the

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 02-05-2020 16:25 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 16:25 IST
COVID-19: Difficult to take medium, long-term views of the

The country's largest lender, State Bank of India, on Saturday said it would be very difficult to assess medium or long-term impact on the banking sector at the moment in the wake of the ongoing nationwide lockdown as this will continue to evolve in the emerging situation. The bank is looking at the short term now - the next two or three quarters, a senior SBI official said on condition of anonymity.

The impact of the lockdown over the next one to two years will be difficult to assess at the moment, he pointed out. "In the next one to two years, we will have to navigate very carefully and SBI is sure of a turnaround as India is young country and a growing economy," the senior official of the lender said.

He said the bank was the first to come out with the response by providing working capital as "emergency COVID credit line to the extent of ten per cent". This was extended to all the customers with "standard assets", he said, adding that other banks then followed the suit.

Regarding the three-month moratorium on repayment of loans, announced by the Reserve Bank of India in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, he said, nearly 20-25 per cent of SBI's corporate borrowers had availed of it. "Availing of the moratorium has an inherent interest cost," the official said.

He said the RBI's LTRO (Long-Term Repo Operations) facility to banks has also helped in getting liquidity. "SBI took around 20-25 per cent of this liquidity facility provided by RBI," he said.

The bank is reaching out to customers who are having an impaired cash-flow so that they can be helped further, he said. According to an analysis, the aviation, hospitality, travel and tourism sectors were the most affected in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, he said, adding power and steel were also adversely impacted as demand falls.

The sectors that could benefit from the pandemic are the pharmaceutical industry and medical equipment manufacturing, the official said. According to him, the banks have been allowed to reassess working capital limits of the companies, in case they are affected by the COVID-19 crisis.

Normally, reassessment of working capital is equivalent to restructuring and has to be shown as non- performing assets, he said. The SBI official also said the Indian Banks Association (IBA) is also evaluating measures, which can be taken by the banks in this situation, and weighing further supports that can be sought from the regulator.

India could derive an advantage from the COVID-19 outbreak as number of companies overseas have shown interest to shift their base to the country, he said. For exporters, he said, charges and fees had already been lowered prior to the present crisis, and the bank is willing to look at liquidity and other supports that can be given, whenever needed.

TRENDING

Norwegian Air bondholders reject debt conversion plan, but talks continue

End of our story: Neetu shares heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor

These are activities allowed in Red Zones during lockdown

How Robert Pattinson keeps himself in good shape living in isolation with Suki Waterhouse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Buffett's Berkshire posts record net loss on coronavirus, operating profit rises

Warren Buffetts Berkshire Hathaway Inc posted a higher operating profit on Saturday, but the coronavirus pandemic pummeled its common stock investments and led to a record net loss. Berkshires first-quarter net loss totaled 49.75 billion, o...

AIR World Service saves International Dawn Chorus Day tradition from being broken

The tradition of broadcasters collaborating to air a live celebration of birdsong on International Dawn Chorus Day looked set to be broken this year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the initiative of the All India Radio World Servi...

Sharif's heart surgery postponed due to coronavirus pandemic

Pakistans former prime minister Nawaz Sharifs heart surgery at a London hospital has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic as he is a high-risk patient, his daughter said. Sharif, 70, has been in the UK since November last after La...

HMSI reports zero domestic sales in April

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India HMSI on Saturday said it sold zero units in the domestic market last month as its production and sales network remained closed due to nationwide lockdown. The companys domestic sales last month stood at ni...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020