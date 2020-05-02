Left Menu
Development News Edition

Commercial passenger flights to remain suspended till May 17 midnight: DGCA

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2020 17:29 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 17:29 IST
Commercial passenger flights to remain suspended till May 17 midnight: DGCA

A day after the Modi government announced extension of the coronavirus-induced lockdown till May 17, the DGCA on Saturday said all commercial passenger flights will remain suspended till midnight of May 17. "It is reiterated that foreign and domestic airlines shall be suitably informed about the opening of their operations whether international to/from India or domestic, respectively, in due course," a circular of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) stated.

India has been under lockdown since March 25 to curb the spread of coronavirus. All commercial passenger flights have been suspended for this period. However, cargo flights, medical evacuation flights and special flights permitted by the DGCA are allowed to operate.

Coronavirus has infected over 37,000 people and killed more than 1,200 people in India till now. The first phase of lockdown in India was from March 25 to April 14. The second phase started on April 15 and would end on May 3. The third phase would be from May 4 to 17..

TRENDING

Norwegian Air bondholders reject debt conversion plan, but talks continue

End of our story: Neetu shares heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor

These are activities allowed in Red Zones during lockdown

How Robert Pattinson keeps himself in good shape living in isolation with Suki Waterhouse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Buffett's Berkshire posts record net loss on coronavirus, operating profit rises

Warren Buffetts Berkshire Hathaway Inc posted a higher operating profit on Saturday, but the coronavirus pandemic pummeled its common stock investments and led to a record net loss. Berkshires first-quarter net loss totaled 49.75 billion, o...

AIR World Service saves International Dawn Chorus Day tradition from being broken

The tradition of broadcasters collaborating to air a live celebration of birdsong on International Dawn Chorus Day looked set to be broken this year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the initiative of the All India Radio World Servi...

Sharif's heart surgery postponed due to coronavirus pandemic

Pakistans former prime minister Nawaz Sharifs heart surgery at a London hospital has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic as he is a high-risk patient, his daughter said. Sharif, 70, has been in the UK since November last after La...

HMSI reports zero domestic sales in April

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India HMSI on Saturday said it sold zero units in the domestic market last month as its production and sales network remained closed due to nationwide lockdown. The companys domestic sales last month stood at ni...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020