RENOM Crosses 1000 MW Under Its Operations & Maintenance Business

The Operations and Maintenance sector is one of the most flourishing verticals in the energy sector but at the same time hugely competitive as well. An enterprise needs skilled manpower, infrastructure, and innovative practices to sustain in this fiercely competitive market. RENOM, part of Sanjay Ghodawat Group, is one such company that is making impressive inroads in O&M business verticals with its unique O&M strategies and unparalleled capabilities. Since its inception, the company is making headlines and gaining the trust of its customers by offering O&M services of international standards. Recently, RENOM has achieved one more impressive feat. It crossed 1000 MW under its maintenance

RENOM is the first real ISP (Independent Service Provider) in its true sense rendering comprehensive O&M services on par with an OEM to reach this momentous milestone in India. In fact, it is the only ISP to have multi-technology (all variants available in the wind market) and multi capacity turbines under comprehensive O&M contract. It specializes in O&M contracts that cover all aspects of the asset that would minimize risks and maximize profits for the customer. The company meticulously plan and efficiently execute O&M strategies to ensure equipment longevity, reliability, safety, and energy efficiency. Comprehensive O&M services, semi comprehensive O&M services, non-comprehensive O&M services, technical consultancy services, SCADA solutions, and wind turbine rotor blade inspection & repair services are some of its key services under O&M

RENOM is a pioneer in asset digitation and has collaborated with many technology giants to empower owners of energy plants to track, monitor, and analyze the real-time performance of their assets. In fact, the digitalization journey of RENOM has evolved from yesterday's SCADA until tomorrow's world of Digital Twin with Augmented and Virtual reality. It helps hugely in detecting the fault at an earlier stage so that blackout can be ignored with minimum maintenance time or downtime. Also, it helps greatly in achieving more efficiency, productivity and profitability. "At RENOM, we can tailor-make O&M services that would help customers translate their vision into reality; on schedule, and within their budget. The depth of knowledge of our technical teams helps us resolve a greater range of challenges, avoiding pitfalls, making sure that the asset is maintained seamlessly," says Lakshmanan Bose, CEO - RENOM. "An effort that fuels to meet customer's budgetary and sustainability goals while providing work efficiency and reliability."Since its inception, despite facing stiff competition from peers, RENOM has been successful in creating a niche for itself in the O&M space. Today, its expertise in the said field is well known, which is in fact admired and utilized by many industry giants like TATA Power, Hero Energy, Leap Green, Adani Power, MSPL, Emerson, Bharat Forge, GE power, Kirloskar, Ramco amongst many others. "I am very much delighted to see RENOM crossing 1,000 MW under its maintenance but our goals are much higher. We want RENOM to be the most preferred ISP in the renewable energy space in India for customers," added Mr Ranjit Wadhokar, Partner - RENOM. "Also, our team is working in a direction to make RENOM a 5GW company by 2025 with a dominant global presence. I am confident that we will achieve this endeavour or even surpass our goals in the stipulated time in a very precise & pragmatic manner."