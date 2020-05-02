Left Menu
Development News Edition

First ‘migrants special train’ to arrive in Odisha Sunday morning

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 02-05-2020 21:39 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 21:39 IST
First ‘migrants special train’ to arrive in Odisha Sunday morning

Arrangements have been put in place to receive the first ‘migrants special train’ carrying 1,150 people stranded during the coronavirus-triggered lockdown, to Odisha from Kerala on Sunday morning, official sources said. The train left Kerala’s Ernakulam Railway Station on Friday evening and is expected to reach the Jagannathpur Railway Station in Odisha's Ganjam district on Sunday morning, Manoj Kumar Mishra, Commissioner, Rail Coordination said on Saturday. He said the special train will have another stoppage at Khurda Road Junction, where it will finally terminate. The Odisha government has named ferrying stranded natives to their home by trains as ‘Operation Subh Yatra’. Mishra said all the passengers underwent health screening before boarding the train in Kerala and were issued certification for the journey.

The travelers, who have already registered with the state government’s portal, hail from 23 of the Odisha's 30 districts. The highest (382) journey makers hail from Kandhamal district followed by 283 from Kendrapara and 130 from Ganjam districts. The officials of all the districts have been informed and the travelers will be received at the railway station and later taken to quarantine centres in the respective districts. “The Kerala government’s model of sending the stranded Odia people is highly satisfactory and smooth,” Mishra said. He said neither any public nor media will be allowed to enter Jagannathpur and Khurda Road stations when the travelers reach there. The officials will take care of them on arrival, he said. Similarly, arrangements have been made for carrying more people from Kerala and Gujarat to Odisha. “One more train will leave Kerala Saturday evening and two such trains will come from Gujarat. The train from Gujurat will run till Bhubaneswar,” the official said. All the trains will stop at stipulated stations from where the passengers will go to their villages along with the panchayat level officials, Mishra said, adding all returnees will undergo isolation for 14 days.

Meanwhile, the Ganjam district administration has already received some people from Gujurat by buses. This apart, 114 students from Landmark City and Mahavir Nagar of Kota in Rajasthan reached Rourkela in four buses on Saturday morning. Officials said all the students were initially screened in Kota and their health condition was reviewed by experts after their arrival in Rourkela on Saturday. All of them will now undergo 14-day mandatory quarantine as per the state governments guidelines, the official said. Official sources added that a group of students along with their teachers stuck in Puri due to lockdown left for Gujarat on Saturday by road. PTI AAM SNS SRY

TRENDING

Norwegian Air bondholders reject debt conversion plan, but talks continue

End of our story: Neetu shares heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor

These are activities allowed in Red Zones during lockdown

How Robert Pattinson keeps himself in good shape living in isolation with Suki Waterhouse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Police conduct flag march in Ghaziabad

To enforce the coronavirus lockdown, police conducted a flag march in Ghaziabad on Saturday. Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani said orders were issued to all circle officers and SHOs to hold a flag march in sensitive are...

Special train carrying around 1,200 students stranded in Rajasthan's Kota reaches Jharkhand

A special train from Rajasthans Kota, carrying around 1,200 students belonging to Jharkhand, reached the Hatia railway station in Ranchi on Saturday, a senior railway official said. The train entered the platform at 7.05 pm, Divisional Rail...

Dalton: Options limited after late release by Bengals

Former Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton said the delayed timing of his release did him no favours in his bid to join another team. This year there were a good amount of quarterbacks that were available, Dalton, 32, told the Bengal...

TN reports one COVID-19 death, 231 fresh cases

Eds Adds details corrects number in fifth para Chennai, May 2 PTI For the second consecutive day, Tamil Nadu reported a COVID-19 death and over 200 cases while a transgender tested positive, the first in the state, the Health department ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020