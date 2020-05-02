Left Menu
Development News Edition

RBI cancels licence of Mumbai-based The CKP Co-operative Bank Ltd

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-05-2020 23:37 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 23:36 IST
RBI cancels licence of Mumbai-based The CKP Co-operative Bank Ltd
Image Credit: ANI

The Reserve Bank on Saturday said it has cancelled the licence of city-based The CKP Co-operative Bank Ltd as its financial position is unsustainable and also not in a position to pay its depositors. The bank is not satisfying the stipulated minimum regulatory capital requirement of 9 per cent, the RBI said while cancelling the licence from the close of business on April 30.

"Consequent to the cancellation of its licence, The CKP Co-operative Bank Ltd, Mumbai, is prohibited from conducting the business of 'banking' which includes acceptance of deposits and repayment of deposits..." it said. With the cancellation of licence and commencement of liquidation proceedings, the process of paying the depositors of the co-operative bank as per the DICGC Act, 1961 will be set in motion.

"On liquidation, every depositor is entitled to repayment of his/her deposits up to a monetary ceiling of Rs 5,00,000 from the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC) as per usual terms and conditions," the RBI said. Giving details, the RBI said the financial position of the bank "is highly adverse and unsustainable".

Also, there is no concrete revival plan or proposal for a merger with another bank. Besides, a credible commitment towards revival from the management is not visible, it added.

"The bank is not in a position to pay its present and future depositors," it said. The RBI further said the affairs of the bank "were and are" being conducted in a manner detrimental to the public interest and interest of the depositors and that the general character of the management of the bank is prejudicial to the interest of depositors as also the public interest.

The Registrar of Co-operative Societies, Pune has been asked to issue an order for winding up the affairs of The CKP Co-operative Bank and appoint a liquidator for the bank.

TRENDING

Norwegian Air bondholders reject debt conversion plan, but talks continue

End of our story: Neetu shares heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor

These are activities allowed in Red Zones during lockdown

How Robert Pattinson keeps himself in good shape living in isolation with Suki Waterhouse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Set up facilities for COVID-19 testing: Assam minister to pvt hospitals

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Saturday urged private hospitals to set up facilities for COVID-19 testing to meet the rising need due to the arrival of stranded people from outside the state. The need for testing will increase ma...

Winstrike, Team Spirit stay hot at Road to Rio - CIS

Winstrike Team and Team Spirit remained unbeaten on Saturday in Group A play of the ESL One Road To Rio -- Commonwealth of Independent States region. Winstrike Team 2-0 recorded victories in the first and third maps to post a 2-1 victory ov...

Lawyers: Egypt filmmaker who mocked president dies in prison

An Egyptian filmmaker detained without trial for over two years for making a music video that mocked President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi died on Saturday at a maximum-security prison complex, two rights lawyers said. Attorney Ahmed el-Khwaga sa...

20 apprehended in connection with stone-pelting at security personnel in Assam

Twenty persons were apprehended on Saturday in connection with an incident of stone-pelting at security personnel that left four of them injured in Assams Lakhimpur district, police said on Saturday. At least five persons, including four se...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020