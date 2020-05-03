Left Menu
Development News Edition

Alaska airport reopens after bomb threat diverts cargo plane

PTI | Anchorage | Updated: 03-05-2020 04:58 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 04:58 IST
Alaska airport reopens after bomb threat diverts cargo plane

An airport in Alaska has reopened Saturday after a bomb threat regarding a cargo plane heading to Asia forced the aircraft to divert to Anchorage and officials closed the air space. The China Air cargo plane en route to Taipei, Taiwan, had been diverted after taking off from Seattle after a bomb threat was called in to the Port of Seattle, Anchorage police said in a statement. No explosive device was located.

Inbound flights to Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport were temporarily halted Saturday morning, KTUU reported. Flights bound for Anchorage had been told to divert to Fairbanks International Airport.

The cargo plane was searched in a secure, remote section of the airport, Anchorage airport spokesman Eland Conway said. The FBI and Anchorage police were leading the investigation.

The investigation at the airport has been completed, Anchorage police said, but the investigation into the source of the threat is ongoing. No other information was immediately released.

TRENDING

End of our story: Neetu shares heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR including Sonipat

COVID-19 lockdown opportunity for tobacco users to quit habit: Health experts

Higher thrombus risk in men with obesity in adolescence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Mexico posts 1,349 new coronavirus cases and 2,061 total deaths

Mexicos health ministry reported 1,349 new known coronavirus cases and 89 more deaths on Saturday, bringing the countrys total to 22,088 cases and 2,061 deaths.The head of Mexicos consumer protection agency, Ricardo Sheffield, said on Twitt...

Berkshire sells entire stakes in U.S airlines - Buffett

Berkshire Hathaway Inc has sold its entire stakes in the four largest U.S. airlines, Chairman Warren Buffett said Saturday at the companys annual meeting. The conglomerate held sizeable positions in the airlines, including an 11 stake in De...

Trump hails Kim reappearance, but N.Korea denuclearization prospects bleak

U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday welcomed the reemergence of North Koreas Kim Jong Un after weeks of speculation about his health, but prospects for the U.S. efforts to persuade Pyongyang to denuclearize appear as bleak as ever.On Sa...

Amnesty reports chilling details of Egypt press crackdown

Journalism in Egypt has effectively become a crime over the past four years, as authorities clamp down on media outlets and muzzle dissent, Amnesty International said in a report released Sunday. As the number of coronavirus infections in E...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020