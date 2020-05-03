Left Menu
Development News Edition

FPIs remain in selloff mode, pull out Rs 15,403 cr in April

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2020 10:16 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 10:16 IST
FPIs remain in selloff mode, pull out Rs 15,403 cr in April

Continuing their selling spree for the second straight month, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) withdrew a net Rs 15,403 crore from the Indian capital markets in April amid the coronavirus crisis. As per the depositories data, FPIs pulled out a net sum of Rs 6,884 crore from equities and a net Rs 8,519 crore from the debt segment between April 1-30. The total net outflow during the month stood at Rs 15,403 crore. In March, FPIs had withdrawn a record Rs 1.1 lakh crore on a net basis from the Indian capital markets (both equity and debt). "Of the inflows that are coming into India, nearly all are in the NBFC and pharma sectors," said Harsh Jain, co-founder and COO at Groww. He further said outflows have continued due to uncertainty surrounding economic conditions and investors are being cautious, keeping their reserves in the US dollar. "Though net outflow continued in April, it did not reach the levels seen in March. However, the pessimism continues to grip the markets. Foreign investors would continue to adopt a cautious stance, which is also reflected in their investment pattern in the Indian markets. "So far, India has been able to contain the COVID-19 pandemic from spreading aggressively. In addition to that, measures announced by the government and the RBI periodically to revitalize the sagging economy would have also resonated well with investors," said Himanshu Srivastava, senior analyst manager research, Morningstar India. With selective relaxation in the lockdown and gradual opening up of economic activity in the country, foreign investors will be closely watching the developments on this front. They would also start looking at the domestic economic indicators as well to see how the country manages its deficits, he added. "These are unprecedented scenarios; and with risk-taking going off the table, emerging markets like India may continue to witness similar trends for a prolonged period or until the time situation on the coronavirus front stabilizes," Srivastava said.

TRENDING

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR including Sonipat

End of our story: Neetu shares heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor

COVID-19 lockdown opportunity for tobacco users to quit habit: Health experts

Higher thrombus risk in men with obesity in adolescence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

People News Roundup: Princess Charlotte celebrates her fifth birthday; Tim Gunn on pajamas and post-quarantine fashion and more

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.A Minute With Tim Gunn on pajamas and post-quarantine fashionEven Tim Gunn, the immaculately dressed fashion mentor from Project Runway and Amazons new competition show Making the Cut, is...

Yediyurappa requests Maharashtra govt to release 6 TMC water in view of drought in North Karnataka

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa requested his Maharashtra counterpart Uddhav Thackeray to release six TMC water from his states reservoirs to rivers in Karnataka to meet acute drinking water shortage in North Karnataka. Yediyurappa ...

Science News Roundup: Lonza strike deal on potential COVID-19 vaccine; Swiss soldiers pick up smartphones to fight COVID-19 and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Musks SpaceX, Bezos Blue Origin land contracts to build NASAs astronaut moon landerNASA on Thursday selected space firms SpaceX, Blue Origin, and Dynetics to build lunar landing systems ...

Adityanath blames Tablighi Jamaat members for spread of COVID-19

Holding Tablighi Jamaat members responsible for the spread of COVID-19, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that being infected with a virus is not a crime but to hide it is definitely one. The chief minister said action w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020