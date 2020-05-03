Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rising demand for PPE products provides huge opportunity for domestic exporters: AEPC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2020 18:33 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 18:33 IST
Rising demand for PPE products provides huge opportunity for domestic exporters: AEPC

The increasing demand for personal protective equipment (PPE) to combat the COVID-19 pandemic in local as well as global markets provides a huge opportunity for domestic exporters, industry body AEPC said on Sunday. The Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) said the sector is gearing up to start producing these goods, which comes under the medical textiles segment, with a view to making India a hub for sourcing of PPE kits over the next few years. The council had recently organised a webinar on 'Manufacturing of PPE Products under Medical Textiles', which saw about 2,000 participants, mainly apparel exporters from across the country. "According to a study, there will be domestic demand of Rs 10,000 crore for the next one year and internationally there will be a USD 60 billion business in 2025, whereas India has done only USD 260 million so far last year," AEPC Chairman A Sakthivel said. Though many of the PPE products needed for frontline health workers are banned for exports currently, he said once the local manufacturers meet the Indian demand, they should be allowed to export. AEPC has already submitted a request for this to the government.   "I believe all the apparel manufacturers can enter into the coverall garments (segment) provided they have a seam sealing machine. That's the one machine we need for our factories. We will have to import this machine if we want to go for PPE kits," he added. Sakthivel further said AEPC will have a separate cell for PPE as its immediate task is to provide sufficient kits domestically to prevent their further imports. Indian Technical Textiles Association (ITTA) Chairman K S Sundararaman said there is a strong anti-China sourcing sentiment right now and this presents an opportunity for India. "We have a vibrant Indian and global market. Please reach out to doctors who are near you and understand these medical professionals who will wear these PPE. "Connect with them and understand the practical aspects of breathability, wearability issues that they are having and create garments for that. If you are able to satisfy that customer then the world is at our feet," Sundararaman said.

TRENDING

Those who want to travel from other states to K'taka and vice-versa must register on 'Sevasindhu' website: Minister

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR including Sonipat

End of our story: Neetu shares heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Cillian Murphy hints ‘chaos & knocking heads’ for Tommy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Two criminals injured in police encounter in Greater Noida

Two alleged criminals were held after they got injured in an encounter with the police on a highway in Greater Noida, officials said on Sunday. Their two other partners managed to escape during the gunfight that broke out late on Saturday n...

Handwara encounter exposed evil design of Pakistan to disrupt peace: JKAP

The Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party JKAP on Sunday said the killing of five security forces personnel in an encounter in Kupwara district has exposed Pakistans evil designs to disrupt peace in the Union Territory. It said the killing was a big...

Violation of quarantine norms can lead to arrest: Odisha chief secy

Voicing concern over reports of a few migrants flouting COVID-19 guidelines in the state, the Odisha governmet on Sunday said those violating quarantine norms will face stringent action and can even be arrested. Chief Secretary A K Tripathy...

Iran set to reopen mosques in low-risk COVID-19 areas

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has said Iran will reopen mosques in areas that have been consistently free of the new coronavirus, as the country begins to ease restrictions aimed at containing the spread of the pandemic outbreak. Irans h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020