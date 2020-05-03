Left Menu
Development News Edition

IT hardware company expect to resume partial production this week, 100% next month

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2020 22:28 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 21:22 IST
IT hardware company expect to resume partial production this week, 100% next month

Electronics manufacturers expect to resume partial production this week and full capacity by end of next month if there is no change in guidelines from the government, according to senior company officials. The central and some state governments have issued notification to allow manufacturing of IT hardware, including mobile phones, and even allowing movement of staff with some restrictions from May 4.

Most of the companies, who did not wish to be named, were waiting for order from local authorities in Uttar Pradesh before making announcement on starting manufacturing. Uttar Pradesh accounts for more than 60 per cent of total mobile phones produced in the country.

According to industry sources, if companies located in Greater Noida, which falls in red zone, get permission to resume manufacturing then most of the mobile phone companies, including Vivo, Oppo and others, will be able to start operations at 30-40 per cent of their capacity by the end of next week. "Home Ministry order has been very clear on movement of goods. It brings big relief for the manufacturers. Karnataka has come out with very clear instructions along with standard operating procedures. Andhra Pradesh has also issued permission for manufacturing activities. Production is expected to resume in these states. We are waiting for more clarity from other states," India Cellular and Electronics Association Chairman Pankaj Mohindroo told PTI.

MAIT CEO George Paul said most of the companies like iPhone maker Wistron, Flex, Sahasra Electronics and others are ready to resume production. "All of our members expect to resume production this week. First two weeks in most of the companies will go in housekeeping, inventory cleaning and production planning and then get in to full production. Permission is of operating with 50 per cent staff which means 50 per cent production capacity can be resumed," Paul said. He said that companies will have to pay salaries of 50 per cent who are on standby, therefore everyone would like to resume 100 per cent production as quickly as they can.

"The restoration of production is result of extensive consultation between government and industry bodies like us. Companies have applied for ESI scheme which provides for compensation of salaries. If it is approved then it will save industry from heavy losses," Paul said. Electronic contract manufacturer Dixon Technologies chairman and managing director Sunil Vachani said about 10 days back it started operations at Dehradun plant and it has received permission to start production at plant located in Tirupati.

"We expect to reach 30 per cent of manufacturing activity this month and 100 per cent by end of next month if there is no change in guidelines from the government," Vachani said. Members of two industry associations that are ready for resuming production activity but are apprehensive about execution of order at ground level.

"We have been facing problems in movement employees. The local authorities keep changing rules which is not uniformly communicated to police at check post and to the industry. This needs to be addressed across all the states. Otherwise, we see no issue in resuming production," said an Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) company official located in a southern state. The EMS official said that big companies are expected to recover soon once they start operations, however, medium and small enterprises supplying components in the sector have been hit hard and will need handholding for coming back to the normal.

Sahasra Electronics managing director Amrit Manwani said the company will resume production from Monday with less than 50 staff because there is provision to ensure test of employees for COVID-19 which may take some time. The company will start focusing on production of electronics required for essential medical equipment like ventilators etc initially for export purposes.

"We will gradually ramp up once all the arrangements as per the guidelines are made," Manwani said.

TRENDING

Those who want to travel from other states to K'taka and vice-versa must register on 'Sevasindhu' website: Minister

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR including Sonipat

End of our story: Neetu shares heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor

Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland pitch for incentive-based scrappage policy to revive CV segment

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

UK’s COVID-19 death toll rises by 315 to reach 28,446

The death toll from the novel coronavirus in UK hospitals, care homes and the wider community rose by 315 to hit 28,446 on Sunday, the latest government figures revealed. The latest figures indicate that the UKs toll is now edging closer to...

Calvin Ughelumba irked over 'repetitive' routine due to coronavirus lockdown

Leicester City development squads Calvin Ughelumba has expressed his frustration over life becoming so monotonous due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown. Obviously its a bit hard, you know. Its just different because Ive never experienced ...

Faced with 20,000 dead, care homes seek shield from lawsuits

Faced with 20,000 coronavirus deaths and counting, the nations nursing homes are pushing back against a potential flood of lawsuits with a sweeping lobbying effort to get states to grant them emergency protection from claims of inadequate c...

Arnab Goswami booked on charge of hurting religious feelings

An FIR has been registered against Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami and two others from the news channel on the charge of hurting religious sentiments by making a derogatory remark regarding a mosque located in suburban Bandra, a M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020