Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 04-05-2020 08:12 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 08:12 IST
Spark unveils new endless data plans to stay Kiwis connected
The Endless Pay Monthly Mobile plans start at $39.99 per month for 3GB at Max Speed, $59.99 for 10GB at Max Speed and $79.99 for 40GB at Max Speed. Image Credit: Pixabay

Providing more freedom for New Zealanders, Spark has unveiled its new Pay Monthly and Prepaid Mobile plans which offer an endless supply of data in addition to great deals on Spotify.

Available to new and existing Spark customers, the new plans offer a set amount of data each month at Max Speed. Once that allocation has been reached, Endless Data kicks in at a reduced speed.

This means Kiwis can continue to do the things they love, like streaming their favourite shows on Netflix, listening to music, scrolling through social media and keeping in touch with friends and family on FaceTime without running out of data.

Joe Goddard, Spark Tribe Lead Consumer says Spark's new Endless Data plans will help ensure Kiwis stay connected – something that has never been more important.

"Kiwis increasingly rely on data to navigate their daily lives, and it's important they have the freedom to stream, scroll and share, without worrying about running out of data.

"We're excited to bring these plans to New Zealanders, so they can enjoy Spark's high-quality network and take advantage of our exclusive partnership with Spotify."

The Endless Pay Monthly Mobile plans start at $39.99 per month for 3GB at Max Speed, $59.99 for 10GB at Max Speed and $79.99 for 40GB at Max Speed. The latter includes Spotify Premium, while the two lower-cost plans offer the option to add-on Spotify Premium at half price.

Families, friends and flats of up to four people also have the option to join the $99 per month plan + $29 sharer with 40GB of data at Max Speed per person in addition to a subscription to Spotify Premium.

Endless Data is also available on Prepaid for $79 per four weeks for 40GB at Max Speed. This includes a Data Stack of +100MB per month, Hotspotting and the option to add on Spotify Premium for $6.90 per month.

For a limited time, Spark is offering three months half price[i] on the $79.99 and $99.99 Pay Monthly Endless Data plans.

