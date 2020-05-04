Left Menu
Development News Edition

Some businesses in Malaysia begin to reopen before lockdown ends

PTI | Kualalumpur | Updated: 04-05-2020 08:28 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 08:28 IST
Some businesses in Malaysia begin to reopen before lockdown ends

Many business sectors reopened in parts of Malaysia as Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin's government sought to balance between curbing the virus and reviving the hard-hit economy

But the move has split public opinion amid fears that the sudden reopening of economic activities could spark a new wave of infection. Nine of the country's 13 states, including the richest state Selangor, either refused to reopen or restricted the list of businesses that can operate. Mass gatherings and interstate travel remain banned. Virus cases have dropped sharply in recent weeks but a slight rise of 227 infections was reported over the weekend. Malaysia has confirmed 6,298 cases, with 105 deaths.(AP) AMSAMS

TRENDING

Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland pitch for incentive-based scrappage policy to revive CV segment

Song Joong-Ki - Song Hye-Kyo: Actors’ divorce reason revealed expelling rumours

BRIEF-Norwegian Air says has reached written deal with largest NAS07 bondholders

Science News Roundup: Lonza strike deal on potential COVID-19 vaccine; Swiss soldiers pick up smartphones to fight COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Goa Police use drones to monitor lockdown violators

Goa Police used drones to keep an eye on lockdown violators in some densely populated and slum areas of the coastal state. This was done after the police got to know that people were gathering at a volleyball ground and some open areas in S...

UP MLA, others held in Uttarakhand for violating lockdown norms

Independent MLA from Nautanwa Uttar Pradesh Aman Mani Tripathi and others were arrested allegedly for violating lockdown norms and misbehaving with government officials on Sunday. The incident occurred at Gauchar of Chamoli district where t...

PCB announces financial help for cricketers, umpires, scorers

The Pakistan Cricket Board PCB has announced a special one-time financial package to help out first class cricketers, scorers, umpires and ground staff, facing hardships due to the coronavirus pandemic and lockdowns. The Board said that the...

Harding Park, 2020 PGA host course, set to reopen Monday

TPC Harding Park, scheduled to host the PGA Championship in August as the years first major, will reopen on Monday, the course announced on its website, but cups will be filled with tubing while rakes have been removed and flagsticks deemed...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020