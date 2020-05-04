Some businesses in Malaysia begin to reopen before lockdown ends

Many business sectors reopened in parts of Malaysia as Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin's government sought to balance between curbing the virus and reviving the hard-hit economy

But the move has split public opinion amid fears that the sudden reopening of economic activities could spark a new wave of infection. Nine of the country's 13 states, including the richest state Selangor, either refused to reopen or restricted the list of businesses that can operate. Mass gatherings and interstate travel remain banned. Virus cases have dropped sharply in recent weeks but a slight rise of 227 infections was reported over the weekend. Malaysia has confirmed 6,298 cases, with 105 deaths.(AP) AMSAMS