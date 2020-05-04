Left Menu
Development News Edition

Euro zone manufacturing collapses in April as virus spreads -PMI

Reuters | London | Updated: 04-05-2020 13:52 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 13:32 IST
Euro zone manufacturing collapses in April as virus spreads -PMI
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Manufacturing activity in the eurozone collapsed last month as government-imposed lockdowns to stop the spread of the new coronavirus forced factories to close and consumers to stay indoors, a survey showed on Monday. The coronavirus has infected more than 3.5 million people globally and killed around 247,000 so with citizens told to stay at home economic activity has plummeted and supply chains have been massively disrupted.

IHS Markit's final Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for the eurozone sank to 33.4 from March's 44.5, it's lowest since the survey began in mid-1997, below an earlier flash reading of 33.6 and significantly below the 50 marks separating growth from contraction. An index measuring output, which feeds into a composite PMI due on Wednesday and seen as a good indicator of economic health, sank to a survey low of 18.1 from 38.5.

"Euro area manufacturing output plunged to an extent greatly exceeding any decline previously seen in the nearly 23-year history of the PMI survey in April, reflecting a combination of factors including widespread factory closures, slumping demand, and supply shortages, all linked to the COVID-19 outbreak," said Chris Williamson, a chief business economist at IHS Markit. The slump came despite the European Central Bank easing policy and ramping up its quantitative easing program alongside unprecedented amounts of fiscal stimulus from governments to help an economy ravaged by the pandemic.

With shops closed and consumers concerned about their health and employment prospects, demand sank last month to by far the lowest in the survey's history. The new orders PMI came in at 18.8, almost half March's already weak reading of 37.5. Scant demand forced factories to cut prices, reduce headcount at one of the sharpest rates on record and complete backlogs of work to stay active. Unsurprisingly, optimism was at a survey low.

While some countries have begun to ease lockdown measures, offering some hope for a rebound this month, IHS Markit cautioned any pick up would be modest. "Steps needed to keep workers safe will mean even businesses that are able to restart production will generally be running at low capacity, and most will be operating in an environment of greatly reduced demand," Williamson said.

TRENDING

Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland pitch for incentive-based scrappage policy to revive CV segment

Song Joong-Ki - Song Hye-Kyo: Actors’ divorce reason revealed expelling rumours

BRIEF-Norwegian Air says has reached written deal with largest NAS07 bondholders

Science News Roundup: Lonza strike deal on potential COVID-19 vaccine; Swiss soldiers pick up smartphones to fight COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Israel top court hears case against Netanyahu coalition deal

Israels Supreme Court was hearing arguments Monday against the legality of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahus coalition deal with formal rival Benny Gantz, a day after it deliberated on whether the longtime leader could head a government wh...

Bharat.live: This Uttarakhand Startup Has Made a Zoom Alternative, in Just 20 Days

Platform-free, reliable, and browser-based app for virtual meetings. It is easy to use without external hardware dependency, low on the usage of power Dehradun, Uttarakhand, India Business Wire India An indigenous, platform-free video ...

Swimming-FINA postpones 2021 Fukuoka world championships to May 2022

Swimmings world governing body FINA rescheduled the 2021 Fukuoka aquatics world championships to May 2022 on Monday to avoid a clash with the postponed Tokyo Olympics.The new dates for the swimming event in the Japanese city are May 13-29, ...

Total of 36,500 quintals of Kapas equivalent to 6900 bales procured in Maha

There have been media reports regarding problems being faced by farmers in selling Kapas in APMCs in Maharashtra.The Ministry of Textiles reassures the farmers that the Cotton Corporation of India CCI along with its agent the Maharashtra St...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020