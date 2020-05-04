Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks fall as U.S./China tensions threaten rebound

Reuters | Updated: 04-05-2020 14:16 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 14:05 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks fall as U.S./China tensions threaten rebound
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

European stock markets and oil prices fell on Monday as a spat between top U.S. officials and China over the origin of the coronavirus fuelled fears of a new trade war, derailing a rebound in global markets.

European shares opened down 2.5% with U.S. stock futures trading close to 1% in the red. Earlier, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 2.5%, pulled down by Hong Kong where the Hang Seng returned from a two-session holiday with its biggest drop in six weeks.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Sunday there was "a significant amount of evidence" that the virus emerged from a laboratory in the central Chinese city of Wuhan. Pompeo did not provide evidence or dispute an earlier U.S. intelligence conclusion that the virus was not man-made.

An editorial in China's Global Times said he was "bluffing" and called on the United States to present its evidence. "Concern on the potential for another flare-up between the US and China is dominating price action", commented RBC strategist Adam Cole in a morning note.

Simon Black, head of investment management at wealth management firm Dolfin said investors were also adjusting their forecasts over the depth of the economic damage inflicted by the pandemic. "It's also the economic reality sinking in", he said, adding that the rebound of over 20% from lows hit in March by global equities was likely, not sustainable.

Companies listed on the pan-European STOXX 600 are currently expected to report a 40% decline in earnings in the second quarter. Manufacturing activity in the eurozone collapsed last month as government-imposed lockdowns to stop the spread of the new coronavirus forced factories to close and consumers to stay indoors, a survey showed on Monday.

"We've just come off a rally of hopes, not a rally on fundamentals", Black said, pointing to the massive monetary and fiscal stimulus pledged by governments and central banks around the world. Recent economic data paints a dire picture of the global economy after weeks of lockdowns.

In the United States, manufacturing plunged to an 11-year low last month, consumer spending collapsed, and some 30.3 million Americans have filed claims for unemployment. Oil prices fell again, paring last week's gains, on worries a global oil glut may persist even as coronavirus pandemic lockdowns start to ease.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell to $18.66 a barrel while Brent crude futures were down 1.7% at $26, after touching a low of $25.50. Brent rose about 23% last week following three consecutive weeks of losses. In currency markets, the dollar rose 0.1% to 99.38 against a basket of currencies while the euro was down 0.48% at $1.0930.

The safe-haven yen fell 0.2% to 106.72 per dollar. Global coronavirus cases have surpassed 3.5 million and deaths have neared a quarter of a million, according to a Reuters tally.

TRENDING

Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland pitch for incentive-based scrappage policy to revive CV segment

Song Joong-Ki - Song Hye-Kyo: Actors’ divorce reason revealed expelling rumours

BRIEF-Norwegian Air says has reached written deal with largest NAS07 bondholders

Science News Roundup: Lonza strike deal on potential COVID-19 vaccine; Swiss soldiers pick up smartphones to fight COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Pak-backed terrorists are targeting innocent civilians in Kashmir to coerce them into following their Azadi narrative: Army Chief.

Pak-backed terrorists are targeting innocent civilians in Kashmir to coerce them into following their Azadi narrative Army Chief....

Masks handed out to commuters as Spain takes steps towards reopening

Red Cross workers handed out protective masks at Madrids metro stations on Monday as Spain began a four-phase plan to reopen the country by the end of June, while the 24-hour death tally from coronavirus stayed under 200 for the second day ...

Pak continues to employ proxies to inflict terror not only inside India but also in Afghanistan: Army Chief Gen MM Naravane.

Pak continues to employ proxies to inflict terror not only inside India but also in Afghanistan Army Chief Gen MM Naravane....

Migrant workers picket NH demanding transport to return home

At least 200 migrant workers on Monday staged a sit-in on the national highway at Nandi Bazar at nearbyKoyilandidemanding transport to return home. The workers staged a demonstration and sat on the road blocking vehicular traffic on the Koz...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020