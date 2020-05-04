Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lockdown: Multiplex owners pitch for exclusive theatrical shows

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-05-2020 15:03 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 15:03 IST
Lockdown: Multiplex owners pitch for exclusive theatrical shows

Multiplex owners on Monday appealed to movie producers to adhere to the industry practice of having exclusive time for theatrical shows before selling the rights to a digital or satellite player for exhibition of films. As per the industry practice, initial eight weeks of a movie release are kept as exclusive theatrical window before its rights are sold to satellite channels or over the top platforms like Netflix or Amazon.

The appeal by Multiplex Association of India (MAI) comes amidst concerns of movie makers selling out the rights to digital or satellite players, possibly because of immediate liquidity needs, as multiplexes continue to remain shut due to the lockdown. “We urge all studios, producers, artistes and other content creators to kindly respect the exclusive theatrical window, which has been a time tested industry practice,” MAI said in a statement.

It said the practice of exclusive theatrical release is followed by all stakeholders not just in India but across the world as well. The body made an appeal for support to the cinema exhibition sector claiming that it is an important part of the value chain and urged movie producers to hold the release of films.  It can be noted that multiplexes and theatres, where people gather in large numbers, were the first ones to be shut before the imposition of the national lockdown and going by by many reports, they will be one of the last ones to open up.  "It is crucial that the entire industry unites in rallying against the existential threat to our collective well-being, and that we tackle the crisis unitedly for the sake of our audiences as well as our supply chains and other stakeholders,” MAI said According to the association, due to the COVID-19 pandemic , thousands of screens countrywide were forced to shut, and many employees, not just of cinemas, but also of their supply chains and other stakeholders, are now facing hardship.

MAI represents over 18 regional and national multiplex chains and represents around 90 per cent of the multiplex industry in India. Its members operate more than 600 multiplexes with more than 2,900 screens across the country..

TRENDING

Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland pitch for incentive-based scrappage policy to revive CV segment

Song Joong-Ki - Song Hye-Kyo: Actors’ divorce reason revealed expelling rumours

BRIEF-Norwegian Air says has reached written deal with largest NAS07 bondholders

Science News Roundup: Lonza strike deal on potential COVID-19 vaccine; Swiss soldiers pick up smartphones to fight COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Iran death toll from coronavirus outbreak rises by 74 to 6,277 - health ministry official

The death toll from the new coronavirus outbreak in Iran rose by 74 in the past twenty four hours to 6,277, Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said in a statement on state TV on Monday.The total number of diagnosed cases of new coro...

Pak-backed terrorists are targeting innocent civilians in Kashmir to coerce them into following their Azadi narrative: Army Chief.

Pak-backed terrorists are targeting innocent civilians in Kashmir to coerce them into following their Azadi narrative Army Chief....

Masks handed out to commuters as Spain takes steps towards reopening

Red Cross workers handed out protective masks at Madrids metro stations on Monday as Spain began a four-phase plan to reopen the country by the end of June, while the 24-hour death tally from coronavirus stayed under 200 for the second day ...

Pak continues to employ proxies to inflict terror not only inside India but also in Afghanistan: Army Chief Gen MM Naravane.

Pak continues to employ proxies to inflict terror not only inside India but also in Afghanistan Army Chief Gen MM Naravane....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020