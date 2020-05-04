Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ola, Uber resume services in cities in Green, Orange Zones

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2020 16:47 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 16:47 IST
Ola, Uber resume services in cities in Green, Orange Zones

Cab-hailing platforms Ola and Uber on Monday said they have resumed services in areas within the Orange and Green Zones, and have introduced requirements like wearing masks to ensure safety of riders and driver partners. Both players had suspended operations after the government had announced a nationwide lockdown from March 24 to contain the spread of COVID-19 infection. After 40 days of lockdown, some relaxations have been provided in the third phase of the lockdown, including allowing cab services to operate, in locations that have very few or no confirmed cases reported.

In a statement, Ola said it has resumed operations in over 100 cities across the country, adhering to the government guidelines. It also noted that Ola Emergency - a service introduced during lockdown to ferry non-COVID-19 people to and from hospitals - will continue to operate with existing protocols across 15 cities. "As a protocol, all rides will be driven only across the identified safe zones and to ensure every driver-partner adheres to the safety rules, a mandatory selfie authentication mechanism has been put into place before and after every ride...all cars will be cleaned and sanitised after each ride," Ola said.

The company added that a flexible cancellation policy has been introduced under which both the customer and driver-partner can cancel the ride if they feel the other party is not following the rules or not wearing a mask. Only two passengers per ride will be allowed in the cab, and the AC will be switched off and windows will be kept open during all rides to avoid re-circulation of air, it added.

"As we reopen our platform to millions of citizens for their commute and driver-partners whose livelihoods are dependent on serving mobility needs, safety of both continues to be the topmost priority for us," an Ola spokesperson said. Uber, in its blogpost, said it has started operating in 25 cities including Jamshedpur, Kochi, Cuttack and Guwahati (Green Zone) as well as locations like Amritsar, Rohtak, Gurgaon and Visakhapatnam (Orange Zone).

"Our services remain suspended in all cities which fall under the Red zone. However, we'll continue to serve our communities in this zone with Uber Essential and UberMedic," it said. Uber Essential is available in Bengaluru, Bhopal, Hyderabad, Indore, Mumbai, Nashik, and Ludhiana. Uber also suggested that riders keep windows open for ventilation or ask the driver to switch on the A/C in the fresh air mode only. It also said Uber will provide a full refund of cancellation charges, if the rider submits a cancellation request through the app.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki - Song Hye-Kyo: Actors’ divorce reason revealed expelling rumours

Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland pitch for incentive-based scrappage policy to revive CV segment

BRIEF-Norwegian Air says has reached written deal with largest NAS07 bondholders

Science News Roundup: Lonza strike deal on potential COVID-19 vaccine; Swiss soldiers pick up smartphones to fight COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

More people come out on streets as offices, shops resume functioning in Delhi

Authorities eased curbs in the national capital on Monday after 40 days of strict lockdown, allowing government and private offices to function with limited number of staff, and permitting shops dealing in electronics and automobile parts t...

Reliance Industries shares fall over 2 pc on Q4 earnings

Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd RIL on Monday fell over 2 per cent after the company posted its biggest drop in its quarterly net profit. The scrip of the countrys most-valued firm closed 2.16 per cent lower at Rs 1,435.40 after declining...

UPDATE 1-Saudi dollar bonds post losses as investors brace for pain to come

Saudi government dollar bonds posted losses in early trade on Monday as investors absorbed the finance ministers comments that the country would take strict and painful measures to deal with the economic impact of the pandemic. By 0736 GMT,...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks fall as U.S.-China tensions threaten rebound

European stock markets and oil prices fell on Monday as a spat between top U.S. officials and China over the origin of the coronavirus fuelled fears of a new trade war, derailing a rebound in global markets. European shares were down 2.5 in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020