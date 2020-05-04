Left Menu
Development News Edition

Zoom rival Pexip launches lockdown listing with video roadshow

Reuters | Updated: 04-05-2020 17:35 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 17:17 IST
Zoom rival Pexip launches lockdown listing with video roadshow
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@pexip)

Norway's Pexip announced virtual roadshows on Monday in a step towards becoming the first European company to complete an initial public offering (IPO) remotely, as it looks to build on demand for video-conferencing due to the coronavirus crisis. Pexip, which rivals video conferencing software such as Zoom and BlueJeans and says it is used by the U.S. military and the German government, may blaze a trail for others, bankers said.

A combination of turbulent markets due to the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic and the logistical hurdles of conducting a deal remotely during lockdowns in most of the world has deterred companies from launching IPOs. But in a rare example of a firm going ahead with a listing during the crisis, Pexip intends to sell 17 million new shares at 63 Norwegian crowns ($6.06) each. Existing shareholders plan to sell another 17 million shares at the same price, taking the total to be raised in the IPO to 2.142 billion crowns.

IPOs usually involve analysts, bankers and company executives jet-setting around the world for presentations at high-end hotels and face-to-face meetings with investors. "We initially had some pushback about completing the deal on video, but this lockdown period is a big change for society as a whole and we believe for the finance industry and for IPOs it is a super efficient way of doing interactive meetings," Pexip Chief Executive Odd Sverre Ostlie told Reuters on Friday.

Ostlie admitted, however, that the market volatility had scared him a bit, but "massive interest" since Pexip first announced its intention to list last week helped soothe nerves. As the working world has rushed to video-conferencing systems since the crisis erupted, their security systems have come under scrutiny.

Pexip markets itself as being more secure than rivals by allowing users to store the data on a "self host" basis on their own private cloud or data centre. Funds advised by Capital Research and Management Company, Wasatch Global Investors, DNB Asset Management and TIN Fonder have committed to subscribe to 1 billion crowns of shares in the IPO.

"We did the very first early look meetings back in January and February live, then we switched to all video meetings," said Peter Straume, managing partner and chief executive of ABG Sundal Collier Norway, one of the joint global coordinators along with Carnegie and Pareto Securities. "The company has for example never met the two U.S. based cornerstone investors face-to-face, all interaction with them have been done by video," he added.

OTHER POTENTIALS Market participants are keeping a close eye on proceedings and trying to glean what the deal might mean for other potential issuers. With IPOs drying up, equity capital markets (ECM) bankers are focusing on running secondary trades for companies looking to raise funds to get through a global recession.

But bankers say that a small pipeline of deals is building in Europe, especially in the Nordic region. In the United States, pharma companies Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and Keros Therapeutics completed IPOs last month. "I suspect that in most IPOs when investors need to make substantial investments they will still want to meet management - but that can change," said a London-based banker who heads equity capital markets for a bulge bracket bank. He said he would be keeping a close eye on the Pexip trade.

Roadshows for Pexip will run from May 5 to May 12, though timing may be extended up until May 19 if necessary, the company said in a statement to the Norwegian bourse. ($1 = 10.3990 Norwegian crowns)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki - Song Hye-Kyo: Actors’ divorce reason revealed expelling rumours

Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland pitch for incentive-based scrappage policy to revive CV segment

BRIEF-Norwegian Air says has reached written deal with largest NAS07 bondholders

Science News Roundup: Lonza strike deal on potential COVID-19 vaccine; Swiss soldiers pick up smartphones to fight COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 death toll rises to 1,389, cases climb to 42,836 in India: Health Ministry

The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 1,389 and the total number of cases climbed to 42,836 in the country on Monday, registering an increase of 83 deaths and a record jump of 2,573 cases in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry sai...

RBI Governor meets NBFCs and MFs sector; reviews liquidity situation

Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das on Monday reviewed liquidity position and ways to promote lending to the MSME sector during a meeting with representatives of non-banking financial companies and mutual funds amid the lockdown induced b...

KVIC mulls legal action against cos selling 'fake' PPE kits using 'Khadi India' brand name

The Khadi and Village Industries Commission KVIC on Monday said it is contemplating legal action against companies selling&#160;personal protective equipment kits by fraudulently using Khadi India brand name. The KVIC clarified that it has,...

Will seal areas, withdraw relaxations if social distancing not followed: Delhi CM Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that the government will seal areas and withdraw relaxations in places where social distancing is not being followed. This came after social distancing norms were flouted by people at seve...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020