Italian Premier Meloni's Historic Norway Visit: Strengthening Energy and Defense Ties

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni makes the first official visit by an Italian leader to Norway in almost 15 years. The two nations aim to deepen cooperation in energy, critical minerals, and defense, while tackling other strategic collaborations. Meetings with top officials and business leaders are planned.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 16:11 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 16:11 IST
Italian Premier Meloni's Historic Norway Visit: Strengthening Energy and Defense Ties
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In a notable diplomatic move, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has embarked on the first official visit by an Italian leader to Norway in almost 15 years. The visit aims to foster deeper cooperation in areas such as energy, critical minerals, and defense, according to Italian sources.

Meloni is scheduled to meet with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere in Oslo and participate in a dinner focused on promoting bilateral investments, including representatives from the business sectors of both countries.

This trip underscores a broader strategy to strengthen ties between Rome and Oslo, with potential expansions into various sectors. The meeting also includes discussions on international matters like Ukraine and the Arctic, signaling the intent for closer collaboration.

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