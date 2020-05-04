Need to have Aarogya Setu like app for all products, services to build trust: IAMAI

Mobile and internet firms' body IAMAI has suggested launching an Aarogya Setu like app for restoring customer confidence in terms of authenticity of products and services in view of apprehensions among people due to coronavirus. According to the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI), in order to bring back customer confidence for all services, an app could be the way forward, that is based on self-certification method and managed by the government, to bring in authenticity and customer faith.

"An Aarogya Setu like app can be the way forward to build customer confidence and trust for all services including shops and establishments and the hospitality sector," said the IAMAI. An IAMAI official explained that people will be apprehensive about safety in visiting a place or accessing any service or product due to the spread of coronavirus and therefore a mobile app can play a vital role in restoring their trust.

"This solution, according to IAMAI, will be self-declared and therefore will not be onerous for any establishment," the industry body said.