Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks, oil higher as economies emerge from lockdown

Reuters | Updated: 05-05-2020 08:42 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 08:42 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks, oil higher as economies emerge from lockdown

Asian stocks rose on Tuesday, tracking a late Wall Street rally as governments eased coronavirus lockdowns while oil extended gains on expectations fuel demand would begin to pick up. Brent crude rose 4.3% to $28.37 a barrel, up for a sixth straight day, and U.S. crude rose 1.38% to $21.77 a barrel, as countries began loosening coronavirus restrictions and crude supply cuts took effect.

"The market continues to price in the idea that things are improving," said Gene McGillian, vice president of market research at Tradition Energy in Stamford, Connecticut. In reduced trade, with China, Japan and South Korea on holiday, Australia's ASX 200 rose 1.26% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng climbed 0.66%.

U.S. stock futures rose 0.75%. The rally followed late U.S. gains with the S&P 500 ending up 0.42%, driven by technology names including Microsoft , Apple and Amazon.

Their strength overcame drops in airline shares of between 5% to 8% after legendary investor Warren Buffett said his Berkshire Hathaway had sold its carrier holdings. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.56%.

The upturn came on more optimistic statements from the governors of California and New York for reopening businesses. Andrew Cuomo of New York on Monday outlined a phased reopening in the U.S. state hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. Analysts at Commonwealth Bank of Australia said the structure of the oil price rises, with bigger gains in nearer-dated contracts, suggested expectations of more production cuts and a restoration of fuel demand later this year.

They added, though, that this meant prices are highly unlikely to recover the big falls since the start of the year. The optimism about an economic recovery from the coronavirus outbreak outweighed, at least briefly, the latest war of words between China and the United States, which had dragged down Asian and European shares on Monday.

An internal Chinese report warns that Beijing faces a rising wave of worldwide hostility in the wake of the outbreak that could tip relations with the United States into confrontation, people familiar with the paper told Reuters. The dollar index dropped 0.12%, as commodity currencies inched up, with the Australian dollar rising 0.4% against the greenback.

Spot gold lost 0.2% to $1,699 an ounce.

TRENDING

Judges, judicial officers of Jharkhand donate Rs 1,50,13,816 to PM CARES

India issues demarche to Islamabad protesting Pakistan Supreme Court's order on so-called Gilgit-Baltistan: MEA

Money Heist Season 5 likely to be out in April 2021, The Professor’s life in danger

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run cast includes Keanu Reeves, film gets new release date

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Vin Diesel confirms 'Chronicles of Riddick 4' script almost ready

Hollywood action star Vin Diesel has confirmed that the latest script of Furya, the fourth film in the Chronicles of Riddick series, will be complete soon. The 52-year-old star, who is set to reprise his role as anti-hero Richard B Riddick ...

UK new car sales fall to lowest level since 1946

British new car sales slumped by around 97 in April to the lowest level of any month since February 1946 with factories and dealerships shut due to the coronavirus outbreak, according to preliminary data from an industry body. Lockdown meas...

Badminton restart 'difficult to predict', says BWF chief

Badminton will be back in action as soon as possible after the coronavirus crisis, the sports chief told AFP, adding that international travel restrictions were complicating the picture. Badminton, like tennis, golf, and other sports with a...

Gunless says Huntsmen benched him

Flex player Peirce Gunless Hillman announced Monday on his Twitch stream that he has been benched by the Chicago Huntsmen. Chicago, sitting in second place in the 12-team Call of Duty League, will replace Gunless with Jordan General General...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020