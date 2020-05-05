Aluminium futures slip on muted demand

Aluminium prices on Tuesday softened 0.23 per cent to Rs 130.85 per kg in futures trade as speculators cut bets amid subdued demand in spot market

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, aluminium for delivery in May contracts eased by 30 paise, or 0.23 per cent, to Rs 130.85 per kg in a business turnover of 3,967 lots

Analysts said off-loading of positions by participants owing to slackened demand from consuming industries in physical markets weighed on aluminium prices.