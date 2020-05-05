StanC appoints Kusal Roy as head of Retail Banking

New Delhi, May 5 (PTI) Standard Chartered Bank, India on Tuesday said it has appointed Kusal Roy as the new head of Retail Banking, effective May 5, 2020. Prior to joining Standard Chartered, he was Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer at Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd.

A seasoned banker with over 25 year experience in retail banking, payments industry and NBFC sector, Roy will report to Zarin Daruwala, Standard Chartered Bank, India, CEO and Sebastian Arcuri, Regional Head, Retail Banking, ASEAN & South Asia, it said in a release. He has also held various senior roles in ICICI Bank, Barclays Bank and Citibank India.

"I am confident that Kusal will...contribute to the strategic leadership of the franchise as a key member of the Country Management Team," Daruwala said. Taking up the new assignment, Roy said, "As the largest foreign bank in India by footprint and with its strong digital foray, the Bank has made some very impressive strides in Retail Banking".

Kusal holds a BTech degree from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur and a post-graduation from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Ahmedabad..